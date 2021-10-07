Abhimanyu Mithun retires from First-Class cricket

Former India and Karnataka pacer Abhimanyu Mithun has called time on his First-Class career. The veteran pacer took to his official Twitter account on Thursday evening to reveal his decision. He now intends to pursue 'other avenues'.

Mithun posted a heartfelt note where he expressed his gratitude towards the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), selectors, coaches, media and various IPL teams for their support throughout his career.

He wrote:

‘’After serious thought and contemplation, I, Abhimanyu Mithun, have decided to retire from first-class cricket in order to pursue other avenues in my career. In this regard I would like to state as follows: I have represented my country at the highest level, and (it) will always be my biggest achievement. The joy and pride from it will be something I will cherish forever."

Mithun continued:

"I would like to thank the BCCI for the massive role they have played throughout my cricketing journey. Their support has been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not have even started if it wasn’t for the Karnataka State Cricket Association. They identified me, shaped me as a player and supported me through my highs and lows. It has been my honour to have played for Karnataka, and win so many trophies for my state. I have made memories and friends for life. I would like to place on record the excellent support I received from the KSCA for almost two decades."

Mithun also thanked Vultures Cricket Club and various IPL franchises for whom he played for over the years. His statement read in this regard:

"I would also like to thank Vultures Cricket Club for having identified me, nurtured me and mentored me through this journey. I would also like to thank the IPL teams- Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad for having faith in me to represent and play for them. I would like to thank the members of the media who have covered my journey from the beginning and highlighted my achievements."

Mithun, who started his career as a discus thrower, represented Karnataka in 103 First-Class, 96 List-A and 74 T20s, claiming 338, 136 and 69 wickets respectively.

"I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family" - Abhimanyu Mithun

The right-arm seamer made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in February 2010.

A few months later, he made his Test debut in Galle against Sri Lanka. He represented India in four Tests and five ODIs, claiming a total of 12 wickets. He also featured for IPL franchises like RCB, SRH and MI. Overall, he claimed seven wickets in 16 games.

Mithun's statement read:

"I would like to thank my coaches who have always encouraged and trusted my gane and me, my selectors who have always put their faith in me, the support staff who have looked after me, my various trainers & physios who helped me to be my fittest best and to my teammates who brought out the best in me. Thank you for everything."

Mithun concluded by saying that he intends to end his career at the highest level, indicating that he might be looking to feature for the United States in the near future.

"None of this would have been possible without the constant support and love of my family. Cricket is a universal game, and I believe finishing at the highest level. So I had to take this decision and seek better opportunities for myself and my family around the world."

"I am also clear in my mind that Karnataka has abundant fast-bowling talent, and they would miss out on opportunities at the right time if I prolong my career. Thank You.’’ he concluded.

The likes of Unmukt Chand and Smit Patel have recently announced their retirement from Indian cricket in a bid to seek opportunities in US cricket. It will be interesting to see if Mithun treads the same route.

