Abhishek Sharma performs special drills with fielding coach ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India opening batter Abhishek Sharma devoted extra time during training with a one-on-one session with fielding coach T Dilip ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The youngster spilled a couple of opportunities during the recent win over Pakistan, while also managing to claim a stunning catch to dismiss Saim Ayub at the Dubai International Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma had dropped a sitter in the very first over of the match itself off Hardik Pandya's bowling. Opening batter Sahibzada Farhan received a major reprieve as the fielder misjudged the trajectory of the ball, and was late in making the adjustment, resulting in a missed chance.

The youngster was called into action once again while fielding in the deep during the middle overs. Sahibzada Farhan tried to take on Varun Chakaravarthy with a slog, but could not find a clean connection, bringing the fielder at long-on into play. Running to his right and stretching to his fullest, Sharma managed to get a hand to the ball, but could not hold onto it.

During the individual session, T Dilip was seen assisting Abhishek Sharma with his catching technique. The batter comfortably claimed catches while running along either side of the boundary, but had some difficulty in holding onto the skiers. He dropped consecutive catches that were sent high in the air, but after further instructions from the coach, he was able to lock down the chances. Have a look at the session right here:

Catching has historically proven to be tricky at the Dubai International Stadium with its infamous 'Ring of Fire' floodlight system. Fielders have often lost sight of the ball momentarily, before having to readjust while the ball is in its landing arc.

Apart from Abhishek Sharma, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill had also had fielding mishaps during the Super 4 stage win over Pakistan.

"The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys" - Suryakumar Yadav on Abhishek Sharma and co's dropped catches

Team India have set a high fielding standard in recent times, which makes their performance against Pakistan a rare blip. The team also had trouble initially during the red-ball tour in England, but their quality drastically improved as the series progressed.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav had mentioned after the win over Pakistan that the fielding coach is going to have a word with the players who struggled with the catches.

"The fielding coach has sent an email to the boys, who had buttered fingers, to appear before him at his office. But this happens, it is a part of the game. I am okay with it because it happened in the first game itself, and we have more crucial games to go," Suryakumar said during the post-match press conference (via Times of India).

Team India will face Bangladesh in their second match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage. The match is slated to be held on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Stadium.

