Abhishek Sharma's sister reacts as Team India star smacks another 50 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Team India star Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal was delighted in the stands as her brother scored a 25-ball half-century in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. The opening batter's sister was seen holding the phone and waving at Abhishek as he raised the bat to celebrate on Wednesday.The southpaw was slightly scratchy at the start of his innings but looked unstoppable after hitting his first six. The top-order batter reached his fifty with a single in the eighth over, and it proved to be his second consecutive one of the 2025 edition.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe southpaw clobbered 74 off 39 deliveries against Pakistan in the previous game, laced with six boundaries and five maximums. He helped Team India chase down 172 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.Abhishek Sharma run-out for 75 as star batter falls short of a hundred againAbhishek Sharma walks off after being dismissed for 75. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked T20I batter missed out on a well-deserved ton again. He was run out by Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman at the non-striker's end. Suryakumar Yadav had called for the run. However, Rishad was quick at point and fired a bullet throw at the non-striker's end, running the southpaw out for a 37-ball 75.Earlier, Rishad, the leg-spinner, had dismissed both Shubman Gill (29) and Shivam Dube (2) to give Bangladesh respite after Team India's rollicking start. At the time of writing this, the Men in Blue had completed their innings and managed 168/6, thanks largely to Abhishek's whirlwind innings at the top.Hossain was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers with figures of 3-0-27-2. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saiffudin, and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one each as the Tigers delivered an outstanding bowling performance. Earlier, Jaker Ali, Bangladesh's stand-in captain, had won the toss and elected to field first and announced four changes.India, who had defeated Pakistan to begin their Super 4 stage, announced the same playing XI.