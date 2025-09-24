  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Abhishek Sharma's sister reacts as Team India star smacks another 50 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma's sister reacts as Team India star smacks another 50 in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Sep 24, 2025 22:01 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century. (Image Credits: Getty)

Team India star Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal was delighted in the stands as her brother scored a 25-ball half-century in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh. The opening batter's sister was seen holding the phone and waving at Abhishek as he raised the bat to celebrate on Wednesday.

Ad

The southpaw was slightly scratchy at the start of his innings but looked unstoppable after hitting his first six. The top-order batter reached his fifty with a single in the eighth over, and it proved to be his second consecutive one of the 2025 edition.

Watch the video below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The southpaw clobbered 74 off 39 deliveries against Pakistan in the previous game, laced with six boundaries and five maximums. He helped Team India chase down 172 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

Abhishek Sharma run-out for 75 as star batter falls short of a hundred again

Abhishek Sharma walks off after being dismissed for 75. (Credits: Getty)
Abhishek Sharma walks off after being dismissed for 75. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked T20I batter missed out on a well-deserved ton again. He was run out by Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman at the non-striker's end. Suryakumar Yadav had called for the run. However, Rishad was quick at point and fired a bullet throw at the non-striker's end, running the southpaw out for a 37-ball 75.

Ad

Earlier, Rishad, the leg-spinner, had dismissed both Shubman Gill (29) and Shivam Dube (2) to give Bangladesh respite after Team India's rollicking start. At the time of writing this, the Men in Blue had completed their innings and managed 168/6, thanks largely to Abhishek's whirlwind innings at the top.

Hossain was the pick of Bangladesh's bowlers with figures of 3-0-27-2. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saiffudin, and Mustafizur Rahman picked up one each as the Tigers delivered an outstanding bowling performance. Earlier, Jaker Ali, Bangladesh's stand-in captain, had won the toss and elected to field first and announced four changes.

India, who had defeated Pakistan to begin their Super 4 stage, announced the same playing XI.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications