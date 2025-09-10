Abhishek Sharma smashes 6 and 4 to kick-start run chase in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Sep 10, 2025 22:00 IST
India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 off 16 balls against the UAE.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma went all guns blazing against the UAE at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The World No.1 batter slammed a six off Haider Ali to kick-start the run chase for the Men in Blue. He then smashed the next ball for a boundary, leaving everyone in awe.

The dismissal came in the opening over of India’s chase. Ali bowled a fuller length ball outside off, and Abhishek prodded forward and lofted through the line as the ball sailed over wide long-off for a maximum. The left-handed batter then dispatched a good length ball towards extra cover for a boundary. It was a flat-batted shot over the infield.

Watch the video below:

It’s worth mentioning that Abhishek Sharma slammed 135 runs off 54 balls against England in his last T20I before the Asia Cup 2025. The 25-year-old boasts a stunning strike rate of 193.84 in T20Is, barring the ongoing game. He has also bagged six wickets in 10 innings at an economy rate of 8.05.

The Punjab batter is equally brilliant in the IPL, amassing 1,816 runs in 77 games at a strike rate of 163.01, including one ton and nine half-centuries. The SunRisers Hyderabad opener amassed 439 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 193.39 in the IPL 2025 season.

“Upgraded version of Yuvraj Singh” – R Ashwin heaps praise on Abhishek Sharma

Former India cricketer R Ashwin recently heaped his praise for Abhishek Sharma, comparing him to legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He said on his YouTube channel (via Hindustan Times):

“I am keen to see if Abhishek Sharma's all-out attacking approach works on these surfaces. But what a player, he is an upgraded version of Yuvraj Singh.”
As of the match, Abhishek slammed 30 runs off 16 balls at a strike rate of 187.50, including three sixes and two boundaries. He will next be seen in action against arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday, September 14.

Chasing a modest target of 58 runs, India won the match by nine wickets with 15.3 overs to spare.

Follow IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

bell-icon Manage notifications