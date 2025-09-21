Abhishek Sharma takes a superb catch to break 72-run partnership in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma took a stunning catch to dismiss Saim Ayub in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. With the grab, Abhishek also ended the 72-run partnership between Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. Ayub perished for 21 off 17 balls, continuing his poor form in the continental tournament.The dismissal came in the 11th over of Pakistan’s innings. Shivam Dube bowled a back-of-a-length ball on middle and leg, and Ayub went for a big shot. All he managed was a top edge towards the deep backward square. Abhishek completed the catch with both hands and dived forward to stay in control of the catch. With the dismissal, Dube continued his merry ways with the ball, bagging a wicket off the very first over he bowled against the Men in Green.Watch the video below:Shivam Dube has been impressive with the ball in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The medium pacer previously returned with stunning figures of 3/4 against the UAE as India began the T20 tournament with a thumping nine-wicket win.India put the brakes on Pakistan with timely wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matchA clinical bowling display from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube helped India stay in control of Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash.At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 106/2 after 12.2 overs, with Farhan and Hussain Talat at the crease.The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would be looking to register back-to-back wins over Pakistan after thrashing them by seven wickets in the group-stage game last week. The defending champions are coming on the back of a hat-trick of victories in the continental tournament after straight wins over the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.Earlier in the game, India made two changes as World No.1 bowler Varun Chakaravarthy and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to the playing XI. The Asia Cup’s most successful team are searching for their ninth title in the tournament.Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live score and updates on Sportskeeda.