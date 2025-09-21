Abhishek Sharma whacks Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six off the first ball in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma began the chase in style with a six in their ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. The two teams are playing the Super Four clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.The left-hander whacked Shaheen Shah Afridi on the first ball of the innings. It was a short delivery outside the leg stump, which he pulled for a six over fine-leg. He did not show any mercy and made his intentions clear right from the word go.In the first game against Pakistan during the group stage, Abhishek Sharma had hit Shaheen for a boundary off the very first ball. Therefore, he took the charge to the pacer once again.Watch the video of the six here:With this, Abhishek became the first Indian batter to smash the first ball of a T20I innings for a six twice. He had hit Haider Ali for a six off the first ball in their clash against the UAE in the group stage.Earlier, Pakistan batted first and posted a respectable total of 171/5 on the board from their 20 overs. However, Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill got them off to a blazing start. The duo slammed 69 runs in the first six overs. Without the loss of a wicket, the Men In Blue are cruising in the run chase.Abhishek Sharma has been in blistering form in Asia Cup 2025Abhishek Sharma is in blistering form in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He has gotten India off to solid starts consistently at the top. In the first game against the UAE, he scored 30 runs off 16 balls at a strike-rate of 187.5 with two boundaries and three sixes.Up next against Pakistan, the young opener hit 31 runs off 13 balls at a strike-rate of 238.46 with four boundaries and two maximums. In the third game against Oman, he made 38 runs off 15 balls with five boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 253.33.In the ongoing game against Pakistan in the Super Fours, Abhishek Sharma has managed to convert his starts into a half-century. He reached his fifty in just 24 balls, taking the bowlers to the cleaners.