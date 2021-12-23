Abid Ali advised rest for two months after undergoing angioplasty: Report

Pakistan batter Abid Ali has been advised two months' rest after undergoing angioplasty yesterday and a second heart procedure today, news agency PTI reported.

The opener had been hospitalized after complaining of severe chest pain during a Qaid-e-Azam Trophy match and was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. A source close to the player was quoted as saying by PTI:

"He has been advised to take a two-month break after which they will assess him again."

The Pakistan Cricket Board also gave an update on the developments. The PCB tweeted today:

"Abid Ali on Thursday commenced his rehabilitation. As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week."

PCB consulting interventional cardiologist for Abid Ali

The PCB said in an update that they are consulting an interventional cardiologist for further treatment and rehabilitation. The PCB tweeted:

"Abid underwent a second procedure today. The procedure was successfully completed and he is recovering. The PCB medical team is liaising with Interventional Cardiologist regarding further treatment and rehabilitation. Abid is currently stable."

Abid Ali was batting for Central Punjab in a domestic first-class match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when he left the field complaining of severe chest pain. He was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome, or ACS, a term used to describe a range of conditions associated with sudden, reduced blood flow to the heart.

Ali has now had two stents inserted in his heart. After the angioplasty procedure yesterday, Abid was quoted as saying:

"I am thankful to God as I am faring well. I request all of you to pray for me as I have a small medical procedure tomorrow. So I request all my family members, fans and all my well-wishers to pray for me."

Abid Ali has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests and six ODIs. He recently won the Player of the Series award against Bangladesh for the two-match Test series. He scored 133 and 91 in the first Test.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar