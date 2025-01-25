Abid Mushtaq slams a 6 to script J&K's historic win over star-studded Mumbai side in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 [Watch]

Jammu and Kashmir recorded a famous win over Mumbai after 11 years following their five-wicket triumph in the penultimate group stage round in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. The Paras Dogra-led side beat the defending champions by chasing down the 205-run target in the fourth innings on Day 3 away from home.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane had won the toss and opted to bat first. The star-studded batting unit, which included Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Shivam Dube, collapsed in a heap against the new ball. Reduced to 47-7, Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian dragged Mumbai to 120 in the first innings.

Jammu and Kashmir replied with 206 runs in their first innings, attaining a valuable lead in the process. The Mumbai batting unit collapsed for the second time in the contest in the second innings. From 54-0, the side were reduced to 91-6 in no time.

The team had to rely on Shardul Thakur's heroics yet again as he slammed a hundred to help Mumbai build a lead. However, on Day 3, the Jammu and Kashmir bowlers wiped out the lower order quickly, limiting Mumbai's lead to

Jammu and Kashmir were solid in their run chase, with each batter recording a good start. Mumbai chipped in with wickets but could not threaten the opposition as they built small, but key partnerships. To conclude the proceedings, Abid Mushtaq pulled off a slog sweep off Tanush Kotian's bowling in the 49th over to end the contest.

Have a look at the winning moment right here:

Yudhvir Singh Charak was adjudged the Player of the Match for his seven wickets and a handy 20-run cameo in the first innings.

Jammu and Kashmir are now placed at the top of Elite Group A, having not lost a single match so far. Mumbai are third in the table after the second loss of the season and will face Meghalaya in the final match from January 30 onwards.

Jammu and Kashmir last defeated Mumbai in 2014

Jammu and Kashmir had scripted a similar historic win against the domestic heavyweights in 2014, with a four-wicket triumph at the Wankhde Stadium. On that occasion, Shubham Khajuria scored a century and a half-century in the first and the second innings, with the batter also scoring a fifty in the 2024 win.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side had some prominent names in their team, including Wasim Jaffer, Aditya Tare, Abhishek Nayar, and Shreyas Iyer on that occasion. Jammu and Kashmir had chased down the 237-run target at the historic venue to record a famous victory.

