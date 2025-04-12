Abrar Ahmed recreates infamous Shubman Gill send-off after caught and bowled dismissal in PZ vs QG PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators' leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed recreated the infamous send-off that he gave to Shubman Gill during the Champions Trophy 2025. Abrar dismissed Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris during a PSL 2025 encounter on Saturday, April 12, and unleashed the same celebration.

The wrist-spinner was welcomed with a massive slog for a boundary from Haris. However, Abrar immediately replied with a caught and bowled dismissal, taking a reflex catch after a juggle and gesturing to the batter with his eyes to return to the pavilion. After dismissing Haris for 13 off 8 balls, he also got rid of Tom Kohler-Cadmore for a duck in the same over.

Watch Haris' dismissal and the send-off by Abrar here:

Abrar Ahmed had given Shubman Gill a similar send-off during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game in February after castling the right-hander with a peach. It prompted backlash among the fans, and although Abrar bowled well in that match, Pakistan lost to their arch-rivals comprehensively.

Abrar Ahmed gets a four-fer as Quetta Gladiators demolish Peshawar Zalmi to open their campaign

Quetta Gladiators. (Image Credits: QG X)

Abrar Ahmed went on to dismiss Sufiyaan Muqeem and Mohammad Ali in back-to-back deliveries in his third over to get to four wickets in the match. Although he conceded 14 runs in his final over, the 26-year-old still finished with solid figures of 4-0-42-4.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam had opted to bowl first. However, the Gladiators had put the opposition to the sword from the get-go and scored 216 in 20 overs.

Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen put on an 88-run opening stand in only 6.5 overs, with the former top-scoring for his side with 59. Allen perished after plundering 25-ball 53. Hasan Nawaz chipped in with 41, while Kusal Mendis scored an unbeaten 35 off 14 balls.

For Peshawar, Saim Ayub (50), Hussain Talat (35) and Mitchell Owen (31) tried their best, but the Gladiators brought their A game on the day to win by 80 runs.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

