"Absolutely unnecessary and stupid" - Fans brutally roast Rohit Sharma for another low score in IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma continued his dry run with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia in Dubai on March 2. Chasing 265 for victory, India lost the in-form Shubman Gill for just 8 in the fifth over.

Meanwhile, Rohit survived his share of nervy moments, getting dropped twice inside the first six overs. However, he could not capitalize on the reprieves and was dismissed for a 29-ball 28, misjudging the length of a fuller delivery from left-arm spinner Cooper Connolly.

It was Rohit's fifth consecutive sub-50 score after his breathtaking century in the second ODI of the recent home series against England. The skipper's dismissal reduced India to 43 for 2 in 7.5 overs, with a further 222 runs required for victory.

Fans on Twitter were distraught with Rohit's failure despite the dropped catches, slamming him with the following reactions:

"Stupid batting by Rohit Sharma. Absolutely unnecessary and stupid. It's one-day for God's sake! You're throwing away your wicket to the opposition. That too in a semi final that you badly want to win. If rookie bowlers are getting you out, something is wrong."

Fans continued slamming Rohit for his early departure in the big game, saying:

"Wait, does Rohit have game to play an innings building knock now? Coz he looks like someone who wants to play just 30 balls not more than that."

"If Team INDIA loses today's match will be the last INTERNATIONAL game for CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA he is gone..now let's see who will survive his remaining career," tweeted a fan.

"Rohit Sharma is an obvious wicket before power play. I don't know why is that , if u want to win trophies u can't do that even after 2 drop catches," a fan said.

Team India rebuild towards safety after early wickets in the powerplay

Team India were in early trouble with the loss of both openers inside the first eight overs in their run-chase against Australia. However, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a crucial 50-run stand to propel India to 93 for 2 in 19 overs at the drinks break.

Iyer is arguably India's most in-form ODI batter, while Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 100* two games back against Pakistan. Earlier in the day, India produced an excellent all-round performance with the ball to restrict Australia to 264 all out in 49.3 overs.

Veteran pacer Mohammad Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3 for 48 in 10 overs. He was well supported by the four-pronged spin attack, combining for five wickets in 34 overs of bowling.

As things stand, India have moved past 100 and are well-placed at 106 for 2 in 21 overs. They required another 159 runs off 174 balls to advance to a third consecutive Champions Trophy final.

