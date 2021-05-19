Abu Dhabi government gives PCB clearance to host PSL 2021 but puts up one special condition - Reports

The Abu Dhabi government has reportedly given the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the go-ahead to host the remaining games of PSL 2021 at the location.

However, the government has put forward a special condition, stating that everyone involved in the tournament should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news quickly followed on the heels of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) giving the green signal to host PSL 2021 in the UAE. A total of 20 PSL matches remain, after the tournament was halted abruptly earlier this year due to bio-bubble breaches.

ESPNCricinfo confirmed the news of the Abu Dhabi government granting the required clearance to the PCB, handing a massive boost to the PSL 2021 organizers.

ESPNcricinfo understands that the Abu Dhabi government has given the PCB clearance to stage the remainder of #PSL2021 in the emirate but with one of the conditions being that everyone involved in the league should have been vaccinated against Covid-19

The rescheduled PSL 2021 was initially set to take place in Pakistan from June 1-20, with all games taking place in Karachi.

However, a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, combined with lockdowns prompted franchises to request the PCB to move the remainder of the tournament to the UAE.

The situation prompted the PCB to approach the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for permission, and multiple media reports have confirmed the same has been granted.

While the tournament was initially slated to begin on June 1, it remains to be seen how the venue change alters the PSL 2021 schedule.

PCB to begin preparation for PSL 2021 after government permission

Geo News confirmed that the PCB is now focusing on PSL 2021’s operational aspect. Franchisees will have to be communicated with the bio-bubble SOPs, while travel plans for all PSL 2021 stakeholders will have to be finalized as well.

Although official confirmation is awaited, all PSL 2021 matches are likely to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to ensure the security of the bio-bubble.

The publication also revealed that UAE authorities have made it mandatory for all players and officials to undergo a 10-day quarantine.