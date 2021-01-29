Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Tom Banton blitzkrieg powers Qalandars to 9 wicket win over Pune Devils 

A powerplay assault by Tom Banton set the Qalandars up for victory against the Pune Devils. The opener scored 45 off 18 balls, with Sohail Akhtar and Sharjeel Khan taking over after he fell to wrap up the chase with ease.

Set a target of 108, Tom Banton hogged strike during the powerplay, and for good reason. He carted the Pune Devils bowlers to all corners, scoring 39 off 15 in the first 3 overs.

The Qalandars scored 45 in the powerplay, and Tom Banton got a lifeline after he was dismissed off a no-ball. But he couldn’t make the most of it, getting out the very next ball.

With the required run-rate under 9, Qalandars didn't hold back as they continued to bat aggressively. There was no coming back after strike bowler Mohammed Amir went for 16 runs in his second over, ending with figures of 0/26.

Skipper Sohail Akhtar (33*) and Sharjeel Khan (28*) then calmly went about their business. The duo wrapped up the chase with 17 balls to spare, with Sohail Akhtar hitting the winning boundary.

Abu Dhabi T10 2021, PD vs QLD: Qalandars came back well after Kohler-Cadmore’s 54

The Qalandars opened with left-arm spin from both ends after choosing to bowl first. While that didn’t stop Tom Kohler-Cadmore from hitting consecutive sixes off Samit Patel in the 2nd over, the dangerous Kennar Lewis was sent packing by the experienced Sultan Ahmed.

The veteran bowler finished his spell in the powerplay, ending with outstanding figures of 1/12. But the Pune Devils continued to score at a decent rate.

Kohler-Cadmore was at his sublime best, with the opener racing to his 1st T10 fifty in 23 balls. He was supported by Darwish Rasooli, who was content with giving his partner the strike. The opener was dismissed by Chris Jordan in the last over as the death-overs specialist finished with figures of 1/16.

Qalandars did well to come back in the end, with only the 9th over going for more than 10 runs in the second half of the innings. The Pune Devils would be disappointed not to make the most of their quick start, as they registered the second-lowest 1st innings total of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 league.

The win means Qalandars start their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign with a win. They now face Team Abu Dhabi on January 30. Having won one and lost one from their first two, the Pune Devils will look to return to winning ways on January 31, also against Team Abu Dhabi.