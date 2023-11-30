Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangla Tigers vs New York Strikers (Updated) ft. Jason Roy and Chamika Karunaratne

A total of three matches were played on the second day of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023. Deccan Gladiators faced Delhi Bulls in the first game.

Team Abu Dhabi and The Chennai Braves were up against each other in the second, while the fifth match saw the Bangla Tigers locking horns against New York Strikers. All these matches took place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators won the toss against the Bulls and elected to bat. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Andre Fletcher provided a solid start to the team. They posted a total of 120 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Quinton de Kock’s half-century helped the Bulls win the match in 8.3 overs with nine wickets in hand. De Kock won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Abu Dhabi elected to bowl after winning the toss against the Braves. Jason Roy played a blistering knock of 84 runs off just 39 deliveries. No other batter managed to cross the 15-run mark, and the Braves made 115 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Leus du Plooy remained unbeaten on 47 runs off 18 deliveries for Abu Dhabi. But no other batter had a decent outing. Abu Dhabi lost the match by just four runs.

The Strikers won the toss and elected to bowl against the Tigers. Jordan Cox scored 38 runs off just 17 deliveries, which helped the Tigers post a total of 101 runs on the board. They lost seven wickets in the process.

Chamika Karunaratne again had a great outing with the ball. He took three wickets for 22 runs in two overs. Kusal Perera remained unbeaten on 50 runs off 20 deliveries, while Muhammad Waseem made 41 runs off 22 deliveries. They helped the Strikers win the game in 7.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tom Kohler-Cadmore (DG) 2 2 1 110 68* 110 54 203.7 - 1 - 9 9 2 Jason Roy (CB) 1 1 1 84 84* - 39 215.38 - 1 - 6 7 3 Muhammad Waseem (NYS) 2 2 0 67 41 33.5 35 191.42 - - - 7 4 4 Kusal Perera (NYS) 2 2 1 61 50* 61 31 196.77 - 1 - 8 2 5 Quinton de Kock (DB) 1 1 1 50 50* - 26 192.3 - 1 - 3 4 6 Leus du Plooy (TAD) 1 1 1 47 47* - 18 261.11 - - - 3 4 7 Jordan Cox (BT) 1 1 0 38 38 38 17 223.52 - - - 6 1 8 Moeen Ali (SA) 1 1 0 37 37 37 23 160.86 - - - 2 2 9 Colin Munro (NW) 1 1 1 36 36* - 15 240 - - - 2 3 10 Johnson Charles (DB) 1 1 0 36 36 36 13 276.92 - - - 5 2

Tom Kohler-Cadmore is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has 110 runs to his name in two matches at a strike rate of 203.70.

Jason Roy’s knock of 84 runs has helped him reach the second position on this list of batters with the most runs.

Muhammad Waseem played a fine knock of 41 runs in his last outing. He has jumped to the third position.

Kusal Perera has reached fourth position with his half-century against the Tigers. He has made 61 runs in two outings so far.

Quinton de Kock’s fiery knock of 50 runs off 26 deliveries has placed him in the fifth position.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Chamika Karunaratne (NYS) 2 2 24 4 - 47 6 3/22 7.83 11.75 4 - - 2 Angelo Mathews (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 19 3 3/19 6.33 9.5 4 - - 3 Muhammad Jawadullah (NYS) 2 2 24 4 - 32 3 2/21 10.66 8 8 - - 4 Abhimanyu Mithun (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 5 Qais Ahmad (SA) 1 1 12 2 - 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - 6 James Neesham (NW) 1 1 12 2 - 19 2 2/19 9.5 9.5 6 - - 7 Dwaine Pretorius (TAD) 1 1 12 2 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 10.5 6 - - 8 Luke Wood (DG) 2 2 18 3 - 24 2 1/7 12 8 9 - - 9 Zahoor Khan (DG) 2 2 18 3 - 35 2 2/12 17.5 11.66 9 - - 10 Akeal Hosein (NYS) 2 2 12 2 - 10 1 1/3 10 5 12 - -

Chamika Karunaratne has reached the first position from second on this list of leading wicket-takers. He has taken a total of six wickets in two matches at an average of 7.83.

Angelo Mathews, with three wickets to his name, has slipped to second position. Muhammad Jawadullah has also picked three wickets and is in third place. Abhimanyu Mithun, Qais Ahmad and James Neesham have picked two wickets each and are in the next three places.