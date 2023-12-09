Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Deccan Gladiators vs Morrisville Samp Army (Updated) ft. Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein

A total of three matches were played on the second last day of the Abu Dhabi T10 2023. New York Strikers took on Morrisville Samp Army in the first qualifier. The eliminator match saw Bangla Tigers facing Deccan Gladiators. In the second qualifier, Deccan Gladiators locked horns with Morrisville Samp Army.

Samp Army won the toss against Strikers and elected to bowl. Strikers posted a total of 121 runs for the loss of five wickets with the help of a half-century from Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Qais Ahmad took two wickets for 24 runs in two overs and was the most successful bowler.

Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for the Samp Army. Qais emerged as the highest scorer with 31 runs off 13 deliveries. Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers and took five wickets for just six runs in two overs.

Gladiators elected to bowl after winning the toss against the Tigers. Gulbadin Naib scored 52 runs off 26 deliveries and helped the Tigers reach a total of 112 runs. Nuwan Thushara and Andre Russell took two wickets each.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Nicholas Pooran stitched a partnership of 114 runs for the first wicket and guided Gladiators to a 10-wicket victory. Pooran was brutal with his knock of 70 runs off 25 deliveries, including eight boundaries and five sixes.

Samp Army won the toss and elected to bowl against the Gladiators in the second qualifier. Cadmore remained unbeaten on 36 runs off 23 deliveries and helped the Gladiators post a total of 117 runs for the loss of five wickets. Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshad took two wickets each.

Samp Army could make only 89 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of the 10-over mark. Only three batters managed to make a double-digit score and the Gladiators won by 28 runs. Waqar Salamkheil took three wickets for six runs in two overs.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 T Kohler-Cadmore (DG) 9 9 5 355 69* 88.75 157 226.11 - 2 - 28 29 2 JM Cox (BT) 6 6 2 265 90* 66.25 114 232.45 - 2 - 29 16 3 N Pooran (DG) 9 9 3 239 70* 39.83 118 202.54 - 1 - 21 20 4 Hazratullah Zazai (NW) 7 7 1 212 57 35.33 129 164.34 - 3 - 20 11 5 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (NYS) 8 8 1 175 56 25 101 173.26 - 1 3 16 12 6 ADS Fletcher (DG) 9 7 1 164 52* 27.33 77 212.98 - 1 1 7 16 7 R Powell (DB) 7 7 2 156 37* 31.2 77 202.59 - - - 11 13 8 AGS Gous (SA) 7 7 1 153 43 25.5 90 170 - - 1 10 9 9 Muhammad Waseem (NYS) 8 8 0 144 41 18 81 177.77 - - - 13 8 10 F du Plessis (SA) 8 8 0 124 31 15.5 75 165.33 - - - 5 10

Tom Kohler-Cadmore became the first batter to cross the 300-run mark. He has made 355 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 226.11.

Jordan Cox continues to remain in second place. He has amassed 265 runs in six innings at an average of 66.25.

Nicholas Pooran has moved to third place and has scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 202.54.

Hazratullah Zazai is the other batter who has scored over 200 runs. He has a batting average of 35.33.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is currently in fifth place with 175 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 173.26.

Abu Dhabi T10 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Qais Ahmad (SA) 9 9 102 17 - 136 16 3/14 8.5 8 6.37 - - 2 Salman Irshad (SA) 9 9 102 17 - 166 13 3/12 12.76 9.76 7.84 - - 3 N Thushara (DG) 8 7 84 14 - 137 12 4/12 11.41 9.78 7 1 - 4 AJ Hosein (NYS) 7 7 66 11 - 57 11 5/6 5.18 5.18 6 - 1 5 JO Holder (SA) 8 8 90 15 1 128 11 3/12 11.63 8.53 8.18 - - 6 C Karunaratne (NYS) 8 7 78 13 - 145 10 3/6 14.5 11.15 7.8 - - 7 Muhammad Jawadullah (NYS) 7 7 84 14 - 96 9 2/13 10.66 6.85 9.33 - - 8 Fazalhaq Farooqi (DB) 7 7 84 14 - 97 9 2/8 10.77 6.92 9.33 - - 9 Mohammad Nabi (CB) 7 5 54 9 - 68 8 3/15 8.5 7.55 6.75 - - 10 JDS Neesham (NW) 7 7 73 12.1 - 122 8 2/19 15.25 10.02 9.12 - -

Qais Ahmad has taken 16 wickets in nine games and is in first position on this list of bowlers with the most wickets.

Salman Irshad has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 12.76 and is second on this list.

Nuwan Thushara is the third-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name. Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder have picked 11 wickets each and are in next two places.