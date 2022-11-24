Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Former WI captain Nicholas Pooran tops batting list – Updated after Match 2

The first day of the Abu Dhabi T10 League saw two games being played. Bangla Tigers and New York Strikers locked horns in the opener, while Deccan Gladiators faced off against Team Abu Dhabi in the other. Both games turned out to be one-sided, with the Tigers winning by 19 runs, while the Gladiators came out victorious by 35 runs.

In the first game, Evin Lewis and Colin Munro smashed 58 and 30 respectively to help the Tigers to 131. In response, the Strikers only managed 112-8, with only Azam Khan (34) and Kieron Pollard (45*) getting into double digits.

In the second game, Nicholas Pooran came to the party with the bat after being under the scanner for his performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. His unbeaten 77 helped the Gladiators to 134. In response, James Vince scored 37, but Abu Dhabi were never in the reckoning, as they were skittled out for 99.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs List

Nicholas Pooran scored 77 in his first game.

After the opening day of the T10 League, Nicholas Pooran is atop the tournament's runscoring list. It was his 77-run knock, batting at three for the Gladiators, which helped his team to a match-winning total. The left-hander smacked five fours and eight sixes during his swashbuckling knock.

Evin Lewis of Bangla Tigers is second with 58, getting those runs after opening the innings in the season opener. He's followed by Kieron Pollard, James Vince and Azam Khan, but their respective knocks of 45*, 37 and 34 came in losing causes.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Most Wickets List

Interestingly, eight bowlers picked up two wickets apiece in the first two games of the competition.

Tom Helm of Deccan Gladiators is atop the wicket-taking charts courtesy his 2-11 against Team Abu Dhabi. He picked up the wickets of Brandon King and Andrew Tye. Peter Hatzoglou is second position with figures of 2-12, which came in a losing cause against the Gladiators.

Ravi Rampaul, Fabian Allen and Rohan Mustafa are next in the list, with all of them on two wickets apiece. Zahoor Khan, Matheesha Pathirana and Wahab Riaz are the three other bowlers with two wickets apiece, albeit conceding more runs than the five others ahead of them.

