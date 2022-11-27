Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: New York Strikers’ bowler leads the chart – Updated after Match 9

The ninth game of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23 took place between Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers. The Gladiators, looking to win their third straight game, fell short, as the Strikers racked up consecutive wins of their own.

Winning the toss, the Gladiators compiled 109. Akeal Hossein and Jordan Thompson picked up two wickets apiece, while Matiullah Khan, Wahab Riaz, and Izharulhaq Naveed picked up one apiece.

The Strikers, helped by meaty contributions from their top and middle order, responded well. Andre Fletcher’s 16 off six, Paul Stirling’s 25 off 11, Eoin Morgan’s 42 off 23 and Azam Khan’s 26 off 20 took them home.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Nicholas Pooran of Deccan Gladiators and Evin Lewis of Bangla Tigers lead the runscoring charts. Where Pooran has 164 runs from three innings averaging 82, Evin has 76 runs from three matches at an average of 25.33.

Azam Khan, with his 26 on Saturday, is now behind the leading duo. The Pakistan batter has 71 runs from three games at an average of 35.50, replacing Braithwaite in third, who has slipped to fourth with 66 runs from two games.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 9

Carlos Braithwaite has slipped down the most wickets charts as well after doing so in the runscoring charts. Jordan Thompson and Akeal Hossein are first and second respectively on the list, with five and four wickets respectively at averages of 13.60 and 3.75.

Hossein is the second joint-highest wicket-taker with Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesa Pathirana, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, and Wahab Riaz. The aforementioned bowlers have all scalped four wickets apiece but have different economy rates, averages, best spells, and number of games played in the ongoing 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 league.

