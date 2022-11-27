Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran gets no competitor in run charts - Updated after Match 10

The Northern Warriors' underwhelming performances continued against Team Abu Dhabi in their third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23, suffering yet another defeat. Earlier, they were overpowered by Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls. Three successive defeats now place them at the end of the points table.

Although the toss favored the Warriors as they elected to bat first, the conditions didn't help them much. They managed to post a decent total of 95 runs on the scorecard, losing seven wickets.

Abu Dhabi’s bowlers shone as both Naveen ul Haq and Andrew Tye picked up two wickets apiece. Peter Hatzoglou’s spell was truly tremendous as he picked up a wicket, giving away just six runs. Adil Rashid, too, managed a single scalp but gave away 18 off two overs.

Overall, the effective bowlers did not let any of the Warriors batters reach their 30s. Skipper Rovman Powell turned out to be the top-scorer with 29 runs from 10 balls.

While defending, Rovman’s bowlers did not have much to proffer as Abhimanyu Mithun and Rayad Emrit were the only two to slide in with one wicket each. The rest remained wicket-less and failed to defend the target as Alex Hales’ power show of 44 off 25, followed by Chris Lynn’s crucial 31 took them home.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Adam Lyth sits third in the most runs list

Despite 10 matches down and dusted, Nicholas Pooran continues to lead the run charts. He has 164 runs to his name from three games at an average of 82.

The second on the list is James Vince from Team Abu Dhabi, who played a crucial knock of 18 off 22 against the Warriors. The batter now has 81 runs from three innings whilst averaging 81.

Warriors’ Adam Lyth is third on the list. He scored 22 off 20 in the 10th match of the tournament and has a total of 78 runs from three matches at an average of 26. His counterpart Usman Khan is giving Lyth competition as only one run sets the two apart.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 10

Team Abu Dhabi’s Hatzoglou has risen to the sixth spot and is the joint second highest-wicket taker alongside Akeal Hossein, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Andrew Tye, and Wahab Riaz, respectively. All the aforementioned bowlers have four wickets to their names, with minor differences in averages and economy rates.

As far as the top bowler is concerned, Jordan Thompson of New York Strikers is the only bowler with five wickets from three games at an economy of 11.33 and an average of 13.60.

