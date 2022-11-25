Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Nicholas Pooran and Tom Helm lead the charts– Updated after Match 7

The match between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls on Friday, November 25, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi turned out to be an absolute humdinger.

However, there was no winner after the end of the Abu Dhabi T10 League match as it ended in a tie after the stipulated 40 overs.

Batting first, Team Abu Dhabi racked up a decent score of 120 on the back of Brandon King's incredible knock of 64 off 27 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. King was one of the major reasons why his team were able to evade two defeats in a row in the tournament.

Andrew Tye and Amad Butt picked up two wickets apiece for the Bulls. In the run-chase, most of Delhi's batters promised to take the match away, but the opposition bowlers kept applying the brakes on the scoring.

Nothing could separate either team in the end as the game ended in a thrilling tie.

Nicholas Pooran leads run-scoring charts

Nicholas Pooran stayed at the top of the ladder on the list of leading run-scorers after playing two match-winning knocks for his team in their first two games.

Second on the list is Evin Lewis, who has scored 72 runs at an average of 36. Brandon King climbed up the ladder after his knock against the Bulls and is currently third in the list of leading run-scorers.

Tom Helm on top of leading wicket-taker's list in Abu Dhabi T10 League

Right-arm fast bowler Tom Helm picked up two wickets on Friday and is the leading wicket-taker in the championship with four points. Dwaine Pretorius, who has a Player of the Match award in his kitty, is second in the list of leading wicket-takers.

James Fuller, Benny Howell and Matheesha Pathirana haven't disappointed by any stretch of the imagination and are joint-third.

Going forward, a number of players have the potential to move up both charts. We have several contenders capable of finishing as the top wicket-taker and leading run-scorer.

