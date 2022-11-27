Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tom Banton slides in as second-best batter - Updated after Match 11

The 11th match of the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 was played between Delhi Bulls and Samp Army. As a consequence of the contest, the Samp Army has replaced Deccan Gladiators on the tournament’s point table at the first position.

Samp won the toss and things moved in their favour as they successfully chased down a decent-looking target of 95. Delhi, despite having a capable batting line-up, could not surpass 100.

Had there been a few more runs, the scorecard could have looked differently. Their score had major contributions from Tom Banton (36) and the same number of runs from Keemo Paul.

The Samp bowlers dismissed five of their batters, with Sheldon Cottrell having a significant impact with three wickets. As far as their batting line-up is concerned, the batters were not prepared to give up gave a tough time to Bull’s bowlers.

With a sharp batting approach, they chased down the target in 7.4 overs, losing only two men.

Johnson Charles, the opener, led the way with 58 off 22, whereas David Miller aided the efforts with 20 runs to register the team’s second back-to-back win. Waqas Maqsood and Richard Gleeson were the only two lucky Bulls to clutch one wicket apiece as the rest of them went wicket-less.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 11

No batter, either from Delhi Bulls or from Samp Army, has been able to compete with Nicholas Pooran so far. The Trinidadian cricketer continues to lead the run charts with 164 from three games.

However, Tom Banton’s performance in match 11 has seen him climb up to the second spot. Delhi’s Banton now has 93 runs from three games with an average of 31. He is followed by Team Abu Dhabi’s James Vince on the list, who has totaled 81 runs from three matches, averaging 81.

Tim David of Delhi Bulls and Adam Lyth of Northern Warriors are next with 78 runs apiece, maintaining averages of 26.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Jordan Thompson is leading the wicket-takers chart in Abu Dhabi T10 League (file photo)

Jordan Thompson and Akeal Hossein are the two best bowlers so far in the tournament, as far as wickets taken are concerned. Thompson is the top wicket-taker with five, whereas Akeal is the joint second-highest wicket-taker, alongside as many as eight more bowlers.

The list contains the names of Carlos Braithwaite, Dwaine Pretorious, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Helm, Peter Hatzoglou, Benny Howell, Andrew Tye, and Wahab Riaz. The minor variations among their averages and economy rates sets them apart on the ‘most wickets’ table of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23.

