Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Tom Kohler Cadmore in race of most runs- Updated after Match 18

Deccan Gladiators and Chennai Braves stood in their fifth match of the fifth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Gladiators, too optimistic about registering their fourth win, failed to defend a target of 109 runs, as the Braves successfully thumbed up in 9.3 overs.

Sikandar Raza and co. won the toss and elected to bat first. The Gladiators were lucky that they did not lose more than three wickets. Raza's 2-0-16-2 gifting spell helped. Carlos Braithwaite was another Brave to strike. However, adhering to a mix of some expensive and economical deliveries, their bowlers conceded a decent 108-run tally, which does not visibly look critical to reaching in a 10-over format.

Jason Roy turned out to be a top-scorer from the Gladiators’ end, handling the Braves bowlers effectively to bring up 57 from 33. Tom Kohler Cadmore broke the bowlers' rhythm, with 40 coming off 19 balls.

With the clock ticking for the Braves batters to carry on their duties with the bats, Dan Lawrence looked after a steady start with 40 off 18. Opener Dawid Malan could score ten at a strike rate of 100. Nevertheless, Braithwaite’s 7-ball 27 gave them a way to cheer up with happiness. Although he lost his wicket to Zahoor Khan, as mentioned, his knock paved the way for the Braves.

Notably, Tom Helm, Zahoor, Sultan Ahmed, and David Wiese tried controlling things by striking with one wicket apiece, but a few non-favoring deliveries flowing toward boundaries shattered their hopes of bringing up their fourth victory. However, winning three of their five games keeps them atop the points table.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

Most Runs listed after the conclusion of Match 18

After 18 matches, Gladiators' Nicholas Pooran leads the list of the most runs in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. The batter could not touch the 200-run mark today as he collapsed on one. Yet he tends to be the leading run-scorer with 199, averaging 49.75 from five games.

Tom Kohler is clearly in the race, being the second-best with 167 runs, and is looking to give some competition to Pooran. His knock today assisted his position on the table, and he now averages 55.66, having had his bat rock in five matches.

The next on the list is Usman Khan of Northern Warriors, with 144 runs at an average of 48.00, followed by counterpart Rovman Powell, with two fewer runs at an average of 35.50.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Dwaine Pretorius is the leading wicket-taker in the T10 league.

After the conclusion of 18 T10 matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, the most wickets list table is topped by Dwaine Pretorius, as Carlos Braithwaite was not up to big things today. At the same time, Samp Army’s Pretorius has eight wickets, while Peter Hatzoglou and Andrew Tye of Team Abu Dhabi have seven wickets each.

Jordan Thompson and Carlos Braithwaite of the New York Strikers, who both have six wickets, are next on the table.

