The 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022-23 was the closing encounter of the tournament’s league stage. Apparently, it was a low-scoring thriller and saw Team Abu Dhabi locking horns with New York Strikers.

Strikers, on winning the toss, made sure that the scenarios keep on favouring them. Their well-prepared bowlers only conceded 78 runs and managed eight wickets, giving heavy blows to the opponents’ batters.

Alex Hales was the team’s leading run-scorer with 17 off 12, and the rest could not move their bat for plenty of runs. The Strikers bowlers were pros in their tasks, making sure to end the league stage journey with style. Both Tom Hartley and Rashid Khan got two wickets each while lucky Wahab Riaz picked three.

Surprisingly, Wahab conceded fewer runs than any bowler, delivering the best of spells with an economy rate of two. Pakistan-based bowler only conceded four runs from two overs.

Strikers’ Mohammad Waseem filled the gap of his opening partner as he scored 45* off 20 while chasing. He alone scored more than half of the runs needed to win. Later, the lookouts witnessed mini contributions from Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, and Kieron Pollard to finish up

While responding to 78, the Strikers lost three of their men. Abu Dhabi’s Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen ul Haq, and Andrew Tye were the three bowlers to do so. However, their contributions went in vain, as a six from Pollar to Tye was pretty much enough to finish off in style.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most runs list

New York Strikers’ Eoin Morgan has climbed up to the fourth spot with 205 runs at an average of 41. He could contribute 15 runs off 15 balls versus Team Abu Dhabi. Underdogs' contributions today from James Vince and Chris Lynn of Team Abu Dhabi have not witnessed a big change in their positions as they have only swapped their places on the table.

Moreover, Waseem’s stunning knock of 45* has seen him rise to the 39th position.

Tom Kohler Cadmore’s stunning campaign throughout the event has seen him closing the league stage as the top run-scorer. He has amassed 258 runs averaging 86, while his counterpart Gladiator Nicholas Pooran is next on the list with 253 runs.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 most wickets list

Most Wickets list after Match 28

Wahab's three-wicket haul has propelled him to seven wickets in five games. Jordan Thompson, who managed one wicket, has closed up his journey in the league stage as the third-best bowler with ten wickets to his name.

Overall, the chart is led by Samp Army’s Dwaine Pretorious, who has gathered 11 wickets in the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2022. Andrew Tye is the next on the list with ten wickets, with a bit better average and economy than Jordan.

Peter Hatzoglou and Naveen ul Haq, who managed one wicket apiece today, have moved up to the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Adil Rashid, another Abu Dhabi bowling sensation, managed a wicket, as a result of which he climbed up to 17th position.

