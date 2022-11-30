Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls Match 19

Match 19 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 saw the Bangla Tigers take on the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Tigers beat the Bulls by 12 runs to keep themselves alive in the competition.

With the win, the Tigers grabbed crucial two points to take their points tally to four. They have moved up to sixth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.516. The Bulls, meanwhile, suffered their third loss of the competition and are reeling at the bottom of the standings with only three points.

Deccan Gladiators are the table toppers with six points. They have a net run rate of +1.388, ahead of the New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army, who also have six points apiece.

Team Abu Dhabi have won two of their four games and have five points to sit in fourth place in points table with a net run rate of -0.313. Northern Warriors are below Abu Dhabi with four points. The Chennai Braves have won only two games out of five and are seventh in the standings.

Iftikhar Ahmed stars in Bangla Tigers’ win over Delhi Bulls

Pakistan vs Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (pic for representation only)

Bangla Tigers were asked to bat first against Delhi Bulls. Joe Clarke scored 25 at the top of the order, but it was all about Iftikhar Ahmed, who scored at a brisk rate. He played a blistering knock of 83* off just 30 to power his team to 133-2. He smashed five fours and eight sixes in his innings. Keemo Paul and Dwayne Bravo picked up a wicket apiece but were expensive.

In response, the Bulls kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jordan Cox scored 34, coming in at three. Tim David tried hard and smashed a fifty off just 20 balls, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers held their nerves to defend their total successfully.

Bangla Tigers restricted Delhi Bulls to 121-3 to win the game and keep themselves alive in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022.

