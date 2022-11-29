Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Deccan Gladiators vs The Chennai Braves Match 18

The Chennai Braves stunned table toppers Deccan Gladiators in match 18 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League on Tuesday, November 29. They chased down 109 runs without much fuss to climb to the fifth position in the points table.

This was the Braves' second win in five games and with this victory, they have trumped the Northern Warriors on the back of a superior net run rate.

Despite losing this game, Deccan Gladiators continue to be at the top of the points table. They now have three wins in five matches and they are still at the top of the pile thanks to their net run-rate,

Among other teams, the New York Strikers and Morrisville Samp Army are in the second and third positions, respectively. The likes of Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers, who are in the bottom half of the table, will have to pull their socks up in order to make it to the top four.

Lawrence and Brathwaite play crucial innings for Chennai Braves in the chase

The Chennai Braves opted to bowl first after winning the toss but it took 38 deliveries for them to achieve their first breakthrough. Deccan Gladiators’ openers Jason Roy and Tom Kohler-Cadmore formed a partnership of 79 runs, with the former smashing an unbeaten 57 off just 33 balls with nine fours to his name.

His partner was even better, scoring 40 runs off 19 balls during his stay in the middle. However, the Gladiators didn’t get the desired finishing kick and ended up scoring 108 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 10 overs.

In response, the Chennai Braves were propelled early on by Daniel Lawrence and then by Carlos Brathwaite. While Lawrence smashed 40 runs off 18 balls, Carlos Brathwaite took on Andre Russell and smashed 27 runs off seven balls with four sixes.

Though both batters got out towards the end of the innings, the Chennai Braves were always ahead in the chase. They got over the line comfortably in the final over with six wickets in hand.

