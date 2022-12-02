Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Delhi Bulls vs The Chennai Braves, Match 26

The 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 saw the Delhi Bulls and Chennai Braves locking horns at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Bulls defeated the Braves by 31 runs to register their second victory of the tournament. Meanwhile, the Chennai Braves succumbed to their fifth loss this season.

Having won the match with a convincing score, the Bulls climbed up to fifth spot in the points table. However, the Chennai Braves slipped to the seventh position and would require the Northern Warriors to lose by a huge margin to progress to the next round of the competition.

The New York Strikers, meanwhile, continue to lead the charts with five wins under their belt from six encounters. With a net run rate of 0.447, the Strikers have 10 points, courtesy of five successive wins.

The Delhi Bulls and the Chennai Braves have an NNR of -0.412 and -1.156, respectively, after completion of their group-stage matches.

Taimoor's four-wicket haul restricts the Braves to 88/7

The Dwayne Bravo-led side won the toss and elected to bat first. Wicket-keeper batter Tom Banton top-scored for the Bulls with 35 runs off 17 deliveries. Tim David and opener Rilee Rossouw contributed 22 and 26 runs, respectively, to the team's tally.

Courtesy of their knocks, the team managed to post a challenging total of 119 runs on the board. Speaking of the Braves bowlers, Patrick Dooley, Sam Cook, Henry Brookes, and James Fuller picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Chennai Braves opener and Englishman Daniel Lawrence played a fabulous knock of 25-ball 45 for his side. However, the other batters failed miserably, which resulted in a loss for the team as they managed to put up only 88 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets.

UAE's Muhammad Taimoor was the star bowler of the day with a four-wicket haul. He finished his two-overs spell with figures of 4/8. Mitchell Stanley picked up a couple of wickets, while skipper Dwayne Bravo got the big fish to his name. He picked up the wicket of the dangerman Daniel Lawrence in the seventh over.

