Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 28

The 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league took place between Team Abu Dhabi and the New York Strikers on Friday, December 2. The Strikers strengthened their position at the top of the table by beating Abu Dhabi in the last match of the group stage.

Before the match, they were placed at the top of the points table and have retained the berth with six victories. Their only defeat came against the Bangla Tigers. The Strikers have won six back-to-back wins and finished the league stage with 12 points and a run rate of 0.805.

Team Abu Dhabi, who were placed second in the table, are now third after the conclusion of the TAD vs NYS match. They have won four out of seven games and have nine points with a net run rate of 0.153. The Samp Army finished second in the Abu Dhabi T10 League points table.

The Deccan Gladiators have slipped to the fourth spot and are followed by Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Chennai Braves, and Bangla Tigers, respectively.

New York Strikers finished top in the Abu Dhabi T10 League points table

The New York Strikers prevailed over Team Abu Dhabi in a low-scoring thriller. The Strikers restricted their opponents to 78/8 after deciding to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Alex Hales finished as the top-scorer with 17 off 12 balls and the rest of the batters failed to get going. The Strikers bowlers did their homework well and implemented the planned strategies. Tom Hartley and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each, while Wahab Riaz returned with three wickets.

During the chase, Strikers’ Mohammad Waseem smacked a quickfire 45 off 20 balls. Decent contributions from Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan, and Kieron Pollard saw the New York Strike cross the target convincingly.

