Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army, Match 17

Team Abu Dhabi have climbed to fourth place after registering their second win in four matches in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League. They defeated Morrisville Samp Army comfortably by 18 runs and successfully defended 100 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The loss, meanwhile, has hurt the Morrisville Samp Army, who were in second place in the points table before this match. This was their second loss in five matches, with six points to their name. A loss in this encounter has taken them to third place, with their NRR going below that of the New York Strikers.

The Northern Warriors have now slipped to fifth position with two wins in five matches, while the Deccan Gladiators continue to be at the top. They have won three out of four matches with an NRR of 1.900.

Team Abu Dhabi defend 100 runs to win their second match of the season

Team Abu Dhabi opted to bat first only to see Alex Hales off the back of Alex Hales off the first ball of the match. However, Chris Lynn and James Vince played some sensible cricket. The duo stitched 71 runs for the second wicket, hitting some timely boundaries on a tough pitch to bat on.

While Lynn smashed 35 runs off 23 balls with one four and two sixes, Vince remained unbeaten on 44 off 25 balls with five fours and two sixes to his name. Fabian Allen smashed a quick 14* to power the team’s total to 100 runs for the loss of three wickets in 10 overs.

Morrisville Samp Army were expected to chase down the total, given their recent form. But the likes of Andrew Tye and Peter Hatzoglou skittled the core of the opposition batting line-up. The duo shared six wickets equally between them to leave the MSA side reeling at 28/8.

The likes of Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, David Miller, and Shimron Hetmyer didn’t do much in the chase. However, Basil Hameed, batting at 10, put on a stunning fight to take the team close to the target.

His knock of 47* came off just 18 balls, but his efforts went in vain as MSA could only reach 82 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 10 overs to go down by 18 runs.

