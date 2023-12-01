Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangla Tigers vs Deccan Gladiators, Match 8

Three matches were played on the third day (Thursday, November 30) of the ongoing edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Northern Warriors notched up their second consecutive win, beating Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, Morrisville Samp Army handed the Chennai Braves their first defeat of the season. In the third and last game of the day, Bangla Tigers came back stunningly against Gladiators, especially after losing to New York Strikers the other evening by eight wickets.

As far as the points table is concerned, the Northern Warriors are at the top with two wins in as many matches. Delhi Bulls is the only team to have played one match so far and their net run-rate of 2.353 has kept them at the second position.

As many as five teams - New York Strikers, Chennai Braves, Morrisville SAMP Army, Bangla Tigers, and Deccan Gladiators - have one win each. They all have played two matches barring the Gladiators, who have featured in three already.

Only the Strikers and Braves have a positive net run rate of 0.314 and 0.012 due to which they are at the third and fourth spot respectively. Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi is the only team to not win a single game in two outings so far. Their net run-rate of -0.932 is the worst among all teams too.

Jordan Coz’s blitzkrieg helps Tigers win their first game

As for the match, after being invited to bat first, the Bangla Tigers lost their opener Chris Lynn in the very first over for a three-ball duck. Even Kusal Mendis walked back for a quickfire 19. David Miller and Daniel Sams also got out in quick succession to leave the Tigers reeling at 33/4 in the fourth over.

This is when the other opener Jordan Cox took control of the innings and launched a terrific counterattack to smash an unbeaten 90 off just 36 balls. He found an able ally in Dasun Shanaka, who scored an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls. The duo added an unbeaten 110 off just 38 deliveries to propel the Bangla Tigers to 143 runs in their 10 overs.

The chase was always going to be tough for the Gladiators and losing Tom-Kohler Cadmore didn’t help them either. But then skipper Nicholas Pooran thumped 41 runs off 17 balls to keep their hopes alive. Fabian Allen played a sparkling knock of 40 runs while Andre Fletcher chipped in 17 off 5.

However, Andre Russell struggled to even time the ball cost them the game in the end. The Caribbean marauder could only score 11 runs after facing 17 balls. This led to the Gladiators mustering only 123 runs in 10 overs eventually losing the game by 20 runs.