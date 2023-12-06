Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 22

New York Strikers, beat Team Abu Dhabi by 22 runs in the T10 League 2023 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 5. With the win, the Strikers strengthened their grip on the top of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +3.588. Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are still struggling at the bottom with a net run rate of -4.690 after losses in all six of their matches.

Deccan Gladiators beat the Northern Warriors by eight wickets in Match No.21 of the tournament. The Gladiators are third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +2.571 thanks to wins in four out of six matches. The Warriors are precariously placed sixth with four points and a net run rate of -0.768.

In the other match of the day, Morrisville Samp Army beat the Bangla Tigers by six wickets. With the win, the Samp Army moved to second with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.619. The Tigers kept hanging in the middle of the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.156.

Qais Ahmad, Salman Irshad guide Samp Army to win against Tigers

After opting to field first, the Samp Army bowled the Tigers out for 82 in 10 overs. Qais Ahmad and Salman Irshad picked up three wickets apiece and gave away only 26 runs in four overs.

Karim Janat was also stupendous as he finished with impressive figures of 2-0-4-2. Jordan Cox was the standout batter for the Tigers after he scored 27 runs off 13 balls with three sixes.

The Samp Army chased down the target in 8.2 overs. Opening batter Andries Gous threw his bat around to score 42 runs off 20 balls with four fours and three sixes.