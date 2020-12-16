Abu Dhabi T10 League: Delhi Bulls elect Dwayne Bravo as their new captain

Former West Indies cricket team captain Dwayne Bravo has joined the Delhi Bulls ahead of the 2020-21 Abu Dhabi T10 League. The all-rounder will take over the reins of the team from Eoin Morgan.

Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday (December 16) that the Delhi Bulls have made significant changes to their team management ahead of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. After finishing seventh last year, the Bulls ended their association with Kiwi coach Stephen Fleming.

The Delhi-based franchise have appointed Andy Flower as Fleming's successor. Additionally, they have also acquired the services of West Indian opener Evin Lewis ahead of season four.

Delhi have also retained some players for the latest iteration of the T10 league. Caribbean all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, United States' pace bowler Ali Khan, former Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi, and Sri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera will continue to represent Delhi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Delhi Bulls coach Andy Flower aims to create a dynamic squad to play under Dwayne Bravo

It is pertinent to note that Dwayne Bravo was a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 champions Maratha Arabians last year. Incidentally, Andy Flower was the franchise's coach then.

"We have retained experienced players as well as young players who will play a big role in this team's fortunes. But the aim now is to look towards the main draft to secure our primary targets and create a dynamic squad to play under Bravo," Flower said after joining the Delhi Bulls.

Big names like Morgan, Zaheer Khan, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, and Adil Rashid played for the Delhi Bulls last year. Unfortunately, the team could win only one game. Dwayne Bravo will be keen to ensure that the Bulls improve their performance this year.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will begin on January 28, 2021, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.