Abu Dhabi T10 League: Pune Devils rope in Jonty Rhodes as head coach for Season 4 

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has joined the Pune Devils as their head coach ahead of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2020-21, the franchise announced on Saturday.

"Entering cricket's most explosive format under the guidance of The Lord of the fields. Welcoming aboard our head coach Jonty Rhodes," the team tweeted.

Pune Devils will make their debut this season after having replaced Karnataka Tuskers, who were a part of the league for the last three seasons.

The South African legend, who was known for his excellent fielding skills, is likely to be a key asset for the Pune-based franchise in the upcoming edition of the league. The franchise will bank on his experience to help them lift the trophy in their debut season.

"I'm really excited! I'm going to be the head coach of the Pune Devils in the upcoming Abd Dhabi T10 tournament. Now we are looking forward to an exciting and entertaining competition and your support will help us go all the way," Rhodes said after joining Pune Devils as their head coach.

Pune Devils sign Thisara Perera and Mohammed Amir

Pune Devils have announced the signings of two players thus far for the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Initially, the club announced that they had signed Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera as their icon player. Perera has played for Sindhis and Bangla Tigers in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the league respectively.

The franchise also announced the signing of recently-retired Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the upcoming season. The left-arm pacer played for Maratha Arabians in the inaugural edition of the league, and will make a comeback to the league in season 4.

The fourth edition of the league is scheduled to commence on January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.