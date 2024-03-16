Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Warwickshire vs Team Abu Dhabi, Match 3

A total of three matches of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties 2024 took place on Friday (March 15) at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Yorkshire secured a victory against Somerset by five wickets in Match 1 and is at the third spot with a net run rate of 1.336. Nottinghamshire started their campaign with a clinical victory to find themselves at the second position and have a net run-rate of +3.501.

The leader of the table on the first day was Warwickshire, who ran past the Team Abu Dhabi team in a hurry and have a net run-rate of +4.300.

Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, and Warwickshire secure victories on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi T20 Counties

In Match 1, Somerset batted first and got off to a fine start with Tom Banton (16) and James Rew (26). After their dismissal, talented batter Tom Abell could not continue the momentum as he was out for a duck.

However, Lewis Goldsworthy and Tom Lammonby were impressive in stitching together a crucial partnership to steer the team in the right direction. Goldsworthy slammed 44 off 39, while Lammonby scored 29 off 21. Finn Hill (17*) and skipper Ben Green (17*) remained unbeaten as Yorkshire ended on 155/5. Matt Miles and Dan Moriarty picked up two wickets each for Yorkshire.

In response, Adam Lyth (30) and Will Luxton (24) provided a good start for the Yorkshire team. Although George Hill failed to open his account, it was James Wharton, who displayed his ball-striking abilities to score 60 from 40 balls. Captain Jordan Thompson scored 23 to help the team in chasing down the score with 15 balls to spare.

The second match witnessed Nottinghamshire inviting Essex to bat first. The decision worked in their favor as Essex batters could not prove to be proficient enough to post a quality score. Matt Critchley (35) and Feroze Khushi (21) were the best batters for the team. Meanwhile, Toby Petman was the pick of the bowlers for Notts with three scalps.

Thereafter, it was an easy task for the experienced Joe Clarke, who came out all guns blazing to slam 65 off 35, laced with nine fours and three sixes. They finished the chase in 13.1 overs and started the tournament on a grand note.

In the last game, Warwickshire reaped fruits for bowling first on this surface. Only Ben Slater could impress by scoring 34 off 16, as the rest of the line-up failed to show up in their first outing. Veteran spinner Danny Briggs scalped three wickets for Warwickshire.

Thereafter, Team Abu Dhabi secured early breakthroughs to put Warwickshire under pressure at 41/3. However, wicketkeeper Michael Burgess slammed 54* off 26 and got an able support from Hamza Shaikh (22), which helped Warwickshire to seal the chase in less than 12 overs.

