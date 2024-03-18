Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire (Updated) ft. Tom Abell

Essex and Team Abu Dhabi locked horns against each other in the fifth-place Play-off match on Sunday, March 17. Essex won the toss and elected to bat. They made 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Team Abu Dhabi chased down the target of 189 runs in 19.4 overs with two wickets in hand.

In the 3rd Place Play-off, Yorkshire elected to bat after winning the toss against Somerset. They scored 198 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Somerset won the match by three wickets on the last delivery of their innings. Tom Abell won the Player of the Match award and scored 89 runs off 51 deliveries.

Warwickshire won the toss and elected to field against Nottinghamshire in the final of the tournament. Nottinghamshire were bundled out for just 99 runs in 18.3 overs. Michael Booth was the pick of the bowlers and took four wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

Warwickshire chased down the target of 100 runs in just 8.1 overs with nine wickets in hand. Booth won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 James Wharton 3 3 - 119 60 39.67 83 143.37 - 2 3 11 2 Tom Lammonby 2 2 - 114 85 57 70 162.86 - 1 6 5 3 Alex Davies 2 2 - 107 96 53.5 47 227.66 - 1 6 12 4 Ben Slater 3 3 - 104 62 34.67 65 160 - 1 7 9 5 Chris Benjamin 3 3 1 96 55 48 55 174.55 - 1 2 13 6 Adam Lyth 2 2 - 92 62 46 44 209.09 - 1 8 7 7 William Luxton 2 2 - 91 67 45.5 56 162.5 - 1 4 8 8 Tom Abell 2 2 1 89 89 89 51 174.51 - 1 1 10 9 Adam Rossington 2 2 1 88 50 88 73 120.55 - 1 3 10 10 Tom Banton 2 2 - 84 68 42 47 178.72 - 1 4 9

James Wharton jumped to first place from ninth and amassed 119 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 143.37. Tom Lammonby moved to second position and finished with 114 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 162.86.

Alex Davies slipped to third place from second and made 107 runs in two matches at an average of 53.50. Ben Slater moved to fourth place from third and amassed a total of 104 runs in three matches at an average of 34.67 and a strike rate of 160.

Chris Benjamin finished as the fifth-highest scorer and made 96 runs in three games at a strike rate of 174.55. Tom Abell was the highest scorer on the final day of the tournament and made 89 runs off 51 deliveries. He finished in eighth position on this list of the batters with the most runs.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Danny Briggs 2 2 46 7.4 - 43 7 4/24 6.14 5.61 6.57 1 - 2 Jamie Porter 2 2 40 6.4 - 34 5 3/22 6.8 5.1 8 - - 3 Michael Booth 2 2 42 7 - 47 5 4/24 9.4 6.71 8.4 1 - 4 Jake Lintott 3 3 72 12 1 71 4 2/20 17.75 5.92 18 - - 5 Jake Ball 2 2 42 7 - 45 4 3/27 11.25 6.43 10.5 - - 6 Ben Green 3 2 36 6 - 42 4 3/16 10.5 7 9 - - 7 Abdul Rahman Nasir 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/39 14.25 7.13 12 - - 8 Matt Milnes 2 2 48 8 - 69 4 2/30 17.25 8.63 12 - - 9 Sam Bear 2 2 42 7 - 61 4 3/21 15.25 8.71 10.5 - - 10 Oliver Hannon-Dalby 2 2 42 7 1 68 4 2/14 17 9.71 10.5 - -

Danny Briggs finished as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and took seven wickets in two matches at an average of 6.14. Jamie Porter jumped to second place from 10th and picked a total of five wickets in two games at an economy of 5.10.

Michael Booth was in third position and took five wickets in two games at a strike rate of 8.4. Jake Lintott moved to fourth place from seventh and finished with four wickets in three games.

Jake Ball finished as the fifth-highest wicket-taker. He picked a total of four wickets in two matches at an average of 11.25, an economy of 6.43, and a strike rate of 6.43.

