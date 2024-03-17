Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Team Abu Dhabi vs Essex (Updated) ft. Alex Davies and Danny Briggs

Nottinghamshire faced Somerset in the fourth match of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 on Saturday, March 16, at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. They won the toss and elected to bowl. Somerset scored 209 runs for the loss of three wickets. In reply, Nottinghamshire were bundled out for 181 runs and lost the match by 28 runs.

In the fifth match, Warwickshire scored 222 runs for the loss of five wickets after winning the toss against Yorkshire. Yorkshire could make 199 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 23 runs.

Essex chased down the target of 118 runs in 18.3 overs in the sixth match against the Team Abu Dhabi. They won the match by four wickets.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Tom Lammonby 2 2 -- 114 85 57 70 162.86 -- 1 5 6 2 Alex Davies 1 1 -- 96 96 96 41 234.15 -- 1 10 6 3 Ben Slater 2 2 -- 96 62 48 56 171.43 -- 1 8 7 4 William Luxton 2 2 -- 91 67 45.5 56 162.5 -- 1 8 4 5 Tom Banton 2 2 -- 84 68 42 47 178.72 -- 1 9 4 6 Joe Clarke 2 2 -- 75 65 37.5 43 174.42 -- 1 11 3 7 Tom Moores 2 1 -- 73 73 73 31 235.48 -- 1 8 4 8 Michael Burgess 2 2 1 67 54 67 36 186.11 -- 1 8 2 9 James Wharton 2 2 -- 65 60 32.5 45 144.44 -- 1 8 -- 10 Jack Haynes 2 2 1 62 40 62 39 158.97 -- -- 9 1

Tom Lammonby has jumped to first place from eighth and has amassed 114 runs in two games at a strike rate of 162.86. Alex Davies scored 96 runs in his first outing on Saturday and has jumped to second place.

Ben Slater has moved to third position from sixth and has made 96 runs in two games at a strike rate of 171.43. William Luxton has jumped to fourth place from 10th. He has 91 runs to his name in two games at an average of 45.5 and a strike rate of 162.5. Tom Banton has jumped to fifth position and has scored 84 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 178.72.

Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Danny Briggs 2 2 46 7.4 - 43 7 4/24 6.14 5.61 6.57 1 - 2 Toby Pettman 2 2 33 5.3 - 51 4 3/30 12.75 9.27 8.25 - - 3 Alfie Ogborne 2 2 31 5.1 - 51 4 4/30 12.75 9.87 7.75 1 - 4 Ben Allison 2 2 34 5.4 - 26 3 3/10 8.67 4.59 11.33 - - 5 Sam Bear 1 1 24 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 6 Ben Green 2 1 18 3 - 16 3 3/16 5.33 5.33 6 - - 7 Jake Lintott 2 2 48 8 - 57 3 2/20 19 7.13 16 - - 8 Calvin Harrison 2 2 42 7 - 51 3 2/24 17 7.29 14 - - 9 Dominic Leech 1 1 24 4 - 47 3 3/47 15.67 11.75 8 - - 10 Jamie Porter 1 1 18 3 - 12 2 2/12 6 4 9 - -

Danny Briggs is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has taken seven wickets in two games at an average of 6.14.

Toby Pettman has moved to second place from third and has picked four wickets in two games at an average of 12.75. Alfie Ogborne has jumped to third place and has four wickets to his name in two games at an economy of 9.87.

Ben Allison is the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has picked three wickets in two matches at an average of 8.67, an economy of 4.59, and a strike rate of 11.33.

Sam Bear is in fifth place on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. He picked up three wickets for 21 runs in his first outing on Saturday.

