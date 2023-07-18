ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Riaz Hassan and Aqib Ilyas on top – Updated after Match 10

There were two fixtures being played in Colombo on the fifth day of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. Bangladesh A beat Afghanistan A at the P Sara Oval in Colombo whereas Sri Lanka A walked past Oman A at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

In the ninth match, Bangladesh A batted first and posted a mammoth 308 on the board in their 50 overs. Afghanistan A kept losing wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings on 287/8, to lose the game by 21 runs.

Sri Lanka A were asked to bat first by Oman A and they finished their innings on 259/8. Oman A batters faltered in the chase as they got bundled out on 42 in 17.1 overs and lost the game by 217 runs. With this, Sri Lanka A qualified for the semi-finals of the competition.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sri Lanka v South Africa - One Day International

Afghanistan A’s Riaz Hassan has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He scored 78 off 105 balls against Bangladesh A which comprised seven fours and two maximums. He has taken his tally to 187 runs in three games and sits at the top of the list.

Minod Bhanuka of Sri Lanka missed out against Oman A. He only managed to score nine off 20 balls before getting stumped. Bhanuka has 185 runs to his name in three games and follows Hassan in the most runs list. He averages a hefty 61.67 with the bat in the competition.

Avishka Fernando looked good against Oman before departing on 25. He hit three boundaries before getting cleaned up in the 11th over. Fernando now has 158 runs to his name in three outings and sits below his teammate in the most runs list of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 10

Oman A skipper Aqib Ilyas is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. He bowled beautifully against Sri Lanka A and grabbed four wickets, giving away 58 runs in his 10 overs. He has taken his tally to eight wickets and sits at the top of the list with an average of 15.62.

Mohammad Ibrahim has also picked up eight wickets in the competition and sits below Ilyas, as he has an average of 18.38. Ibrahim was a touch expensive against Bangladesh as he registered figures of 1/73 in his 10 overs. He is, still, Afghanistan A’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib of Bangladesh A was brilliant against Afghanistan A. Defending 309, Sakib grabbed three wickets and gave away 67 runs in his quota of 10 overs to help his side defend the total successfully and qualify for the semi-finals. He has taken his wickets tally to seven and follows Ibrahim in the most wickets list.