ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan A vs Oman A, Match 2

The ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 kicked off on Thursday, July 13, in Sri Lanka. The opening game saw Sri Lanka A beat Bangladesh A convincingly. Later, Afghanistan A defeated Oman A to start the competition on a winning note. Both games were Group A fixtures.

With the win over Oman A, Afghanistan A have moved to the top of the Group A table. They have two points to their name and have a net run rate of +1.469. Sri Lanka A sit below Afghanistan A with two points under their belt and a net run rate of +0.96.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh A are placed below Sri Lanka and Oman A are at the bottom of the table

Afghanistan A and Sri Lanka A start ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 on a winning note

Avishka Fernando hit a brilliant century in the opening game

In the opening game of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka A were asked to bat first by Bangladesh A. The Lankans piled up runs and scored 349 thanks to a brilliant ton from Avishka Fernando (133).

Minod Bhanuka (57) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (43) also made telling contributions with the bat. For Bangladesh A, Ripon Mondol and Soumya Sarkar picked up three wickets each.

In reply, Mohammad Naim (51), Saif Hassan (53), Sarkar (42), and Rakibul Hasan (40) contributed but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 301 in the penultimate over to lose the game by 48 runs.

Pramod Madushan and Dushan Hemantha grabbed three wickets each for Sri Lanka A and helped them start the tournament on the right note.

The game between Afghanistan A and Oman A was reduced to 49 overs per side due to a wet outfield. Batting first, Afghanistan A scored 267 for the loss of eight wickets. Zubaid Akbari (79) led the charge at the top of the order. For Oman A, Kaleemullah and skipper Aqib Ilyas grabbed two wickets each.

In the chase, Oman A faltered as the lack of partnerships resulted in them getting bundled out on 195, losing the game by 72 runs. Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan scored 47 each but it wasn’t enough. Mohammad Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai and Zia-ur-Rehman grabbed three wickets each to help Afghanistan A win the game comprehensively.

