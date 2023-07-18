ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka A vs Oman A, Match 10

The fifth day of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 saw two fixtures being played in the capital city of Sri Lanka. The morning fixture saw Bangladesh A beat Afghanistan A whereas Sri Lanka A defeated Oman A comprehensively in the afternoon game.

With the big win over Oman A, Sri Lanka A have qualified for the playoffs after topping the points table of Group A. This was their second win of the competition and has boosted their net run rate to +1.693 to go to the top of the table with four points to their name.

Bangladesh A also have four points under their belt and sit below Sri Lanka A in the points table. They grabbed their second win by beating Afghanistan A and have increased their net run rate to +1.263 to book a place in the semi-finals of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

Afghanistan A suffered a loss against Bangladesh A and, as a result, slipped to the third spot in the points table. Consequently, they got knocked out of the competition.

Oman A had a forgettable day and suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka. As a result, they finished the competition at the bottom of the points table of Group A.

As far as Group B is concerned, India A continue to top the table, with four points to their name and a net run rate of +3.792. Pakistan A follow India A, having won two games and having a net run rate of +2.875. Both have qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Nepal have lost both their games in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 so far and are placed below Pakistan A in the points table. They have a net run rate of -2.958 and pip UAE A, who are sitting at the bottom of the points table, with a net run rate of -3.379.

In the 10th match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka A were asked to bat first by Oman A and they posted 259 runs on the board. This was thanks to contributions from Lasith Croospulle (42), Pasindu Sooriyabandara (60), and Sahan Arachchige (48). Oman A picked up eight wickets in total, with skipper Aqib Ilyas grabbing four.

In reply, the Oman A batters displayed a disappointing performance as only two of them managed to get to double digits. None of the batters got going and they were bundled out for 42 in 17.1 overs to lose the game by 217 runs. Each of the Lankan bowlers picked up, at least, a wicket, with Chamika Karunaratne finishing with three.

Bangladesh A batted first in the 10th match and posted a mammoth 308 on the board for the loss of seven wickets, thanks to a brilliant century from Mahmudul Hasan Joy (100 off 114 balls). Saleem Safi, for Afghanistan A, had figures of 4/65 with the ball.

Riaz Hassan (78) and Bahir Shah (53*) hit fifties but the Afghan side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, they finished their innings on 287/8 to lose the game by 21 runs. Tanzaim Hasan Sakib picked up three wickets for Bangladesh A as they defended the total successfully to qualify for the semi-finals.