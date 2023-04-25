ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Vriitya Aravind & Aayan Afzal Khan lead the charts - Updated after Match 16

The 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw Kuwait beat Singapore convincingly. In the 16th match, Malaysia beat Qatar in a thriller of a contest. This fixture was held at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Kuwait, after electing to bowl first, bowled brilliantly and knocked over Singapore on 113, with Mohammed Aslam finishing with a fifer. Adnan Idrees top-scored for his side with 38 as they chased down the total comfortably with four wickets in hand.

Match 16 was reduced to 35 overs due to rain. Qatar batted first and posted 215 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Imal Liyanage (56). Syed Aziz Mubarak played a fantastic knock of 80 for Malaysia as they got across the line in the last over with three wickets in hand.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 16

Vrritya Aravind of the United Arab Emirates is the leading run-scorer in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter has scored 366 runs in three games at an average of 122. He is a vital cog in the UAE’s batting lineup.

Virandeep Singh of Malaysia missed out in their last game. He managed to score only seven runs against Qatar. Singh has 198 runs to his name in four games and sits below Aravind in the most runs list of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Nepal’s Kushal Malla follows Virandeep in the most runs list. Malla has amassed 178 runs in two innings and has been dismissed only once. He averages 178 with the bat and will be looking to step up in their last league game against Qatar. UAE’s skipper Muhammad Waseem has scored 176 runs and sits below Malla in the fourth position.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Bilal Khan has been brilliant with the ball for Oman

Aayan Afzal Khan of United Arab Emirates continues to top the list of the most wickets in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The 17-year-old spinner has picked up eight wickets in three outings so far and averages 17.88 with the ball. He will look to add a few more to his tally while taking the field against Bahrain.

Oman’s Bilal Khan is having a fantastic time in the competition. The left-arm pacer has already grabbed seven wickets in three matches and is leading the pace-bowling attack brilliantly. He averages 24.43 and is a vital member of Oman’s side.

Ehsan Khan of Hong Kong sits at the third position in the most wickets list of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The right-arm off-break bowler has six wickets to his name in two games. He is economical with the ball and has an impressive average of 7.83.

