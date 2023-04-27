Match 19 of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw Nepal beat Qatar comprehensively at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Kuwait, meanwhile, beat Hong Kong in a close-fought contest at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu to seal a berth in the semifinals.

Nepal were asked to bat first but struggled to get going. Sandeep Lamichhane remained unbeaten on 42 to help his side post 157. In response, Qatar faltered, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for 89.

In match 20, Kuwait ended their innings on 272-8, thanks to fifties from Shiraz Khan (67) and Usman Patel (50). Hong Kong tried hard but got knocked over for 242.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 20

United Arab Emirates’ Vriitya Aravind finished the league stage as the leading run-scorer. He scored 428 runs in four games at a hefty average of 142.67. The right-handed wicketkeeper batter has been in rich form with the bat and will be key for UAE in the semifinals.

Abdul Waheed of Saudi Arabia sits below Aravind in the scoring list of ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Waheed has scored 255 runs in three games at an impressive average of 85. He finished as his side’s highest run-scorer in the tournament, but Saudi Arabia didn’t qualify for the semifinals.

Jatinder Singh has been a prolific run-scorer for Oman over the years. He scored 220 runs in four games in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 and is third in the run-scoring list.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sandeep Lamichhane has picked up 11 wickets.

Aayan Afzal Khan of the United Arab Emirates is the leading wicket-taker in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The spinner has picked up 12 wickets in four games and averages 12.42.

Sandeep Lamichhane, meanwhile, bowled brilliantly against Qatar, picking up a fifer. He gave only 14 runs in his 9.1 overs, which included three maidens. The leg-spinner from Nepal has taken his tally to 11 wickets and has jumped to second spot in the wickets list of the tournament.

Bilal Khan of Oman has slipped to third spot at the conclusion of the league stage of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The left-arm pacer has grabbed 11 wickets at an average of 22.36 and sits below Lamichhane.

