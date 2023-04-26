The 17th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw Oman beat Saudi Arabia in a high-scoring affair at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday (April 26). In the second game, the United Arab Emirates walked past Bahrain unscathed at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Contributions from Oman's top order helped the side rack a total of 366 in their 50 overs. In response, Saudi Arabia kept losing wickets at regular intervals, falling behind the required run rate. Abdul Waheed and Saad Khan scored 95 and 78 respectively, but it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 72 runs.

In match 18, Bahrain opted to bat first and their batters faltered as they were bundled out on 116 in 40.5 overs. Fifties from Vriitya Aravind and Rohan Mustafa helped UAE get past the target comfortably with eight wickets in hand.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 18

Vriitya Aravind is in rich form with the bat. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter from UAE has amassed 428 runs in four games at an average of 142.67. He smashed an unbeaten 62 against Bahrain to help his side finish the league stages on a winning note. Aravind sits at the top of the most runs list of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Abdul Waheed of Saudi Arabia played a fantastic knock against Oman. Chasing 367, Waheed led the charge with the bat at the top of the order. He hit 14 fours and a maximum and scored 95 off 86 balls before departing in the 30th over. Waheed has taken his run tally to 255 in three outings and sits below Aravind.

Jatinder Singh of Oman top-scored in their win over Saudi Arabia. The opening batter scored 88 off 79 balls, which included 11 fours and two sixes. Singh now has 220 runs to his name and will be eager to add more to it when he takes the field in the knockout stages of the competition.

ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Bilal Khan has picked up 11 wickets in the competition so far

UAE’s Aayan Afzal Khan has retained the top position in the most wickets list following the conclusion of match 18. The spinner was brilliant against Bahrain and finished with figures of 4/6 in his 10 overs, which included seven maidens. He now has 12 wickets to his name and sits at the top of the most wickets list.

Bilal Khan of Oman sits below Aayan in the most wickets list of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. The left-arm pacer grabbed four wickets which helped them defend 367 against Saudi Arabia. Bilal has now picked up 11 wickets in four outings in the tournament and is a key member of Oman’s side.

Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood follows his teammate in the list of most wickets. Maqsood has grabbed eight wickets in four games at an average of 20.62. He is leading his side from the front and will look to contribute with both bat and ball in the semi-finals.

