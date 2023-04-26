ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bahrain vs UAE, Match 18

Oman emerged victorious against Saudi Arabia in the Group A clash which took place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur On Wednesday (April 26).

In the 18th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, United Arab Emirates beat Bahrain comprehensively at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Following the win over Saudi Arabia, Oman have jumped to the top of the points table in Group A. They have won three games out of four and have six points under their belt. Below them sit Nepal who have played one game less and have five points. They have a chance to finish at the top if they win their last league game against Qatar.

Malaysia won two games and lost as many and finish the competition with four points. They failed to qualify for the semi-finals as they finish in the third position in the points table.

Saudi Arabia lost their last league fixture against Oman and as a result, didn’t qualify for the knockout stages of the competition. They finish with three points to their name and at the fourth spot. Qatar are the wooden spoon holders of Group A. They are yet to win a single game and will hope to finish on a high.

In Group B, United Arab Emirates have moved to the top of the table after beating Bahrain in their last league game. They have six points to their name and have a healthy net run rate of +2.468.

Hong Kong sit below UAE with five points in three games. A win in their last league game against Kuwait will see them finish at the top of the table.

Kuwait are placed third in the points table and have a good chance of making it to the semi-finals. They have four points under their belt and a win will see them replace Hong Kong in the second position.

Bahrain are out of the competition as they have managed to win only a single game out of four. Singapore have lost all four of their games and finish the league at the bottom of the points table.

Oman qualify for the semi-finals of ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 after beating Saudi Arabia

Updated Points Table of Group B

Fifties from the top five batters helped Oman post a mammoth 366 on the board in their quota of 50 overs. Atif Ur Rehman picked up three wickets for Saudi Arabia. In response, Abdul Waheed tried hard and scored 95 at the top of the order but it wasn’t enough as his side were knocked over on 234 to lose the game by 72 runs.

Bilal Khan starred with the ball for Oman as he grabbed four wickets to help his side qualify for the semi-finals.

In the 18th match, Aayan Afzal Khan of UAE continued his good form with the ball as he picked up four wickets and helped his side knock over Bahrain on 116.

Chasing the modest total, Vriitya Aravind (62*) and Rohan Mustafa (50*) scored fifties to help their side get across the line in just 27.4 overs to win the game by eight wickets.

