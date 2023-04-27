ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Kuwait, Match 20

On the last day of the league stages of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023, Nepal emerged victorious. They beat Qatar at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Meanwhile, at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Kuwait beat Hong Kong by 30 runs.

With their comprehensive win, Nepal finished the league stage at the top of the Group A table. They remained unbeaten with three wins in four games and finished with seven points to their name.

Oman sit right below them in second place after finishing with six points and a net run rate of 0.377. Both Nepal and Oman have qualified for the semi-finals.

Malaysia finished the competition in third position in Group A. They won two matches, lost as many and picked up four points. Saudi Arabia follow Malaysia in the group standings with three points under their belt after winning just one out of their four games.

Qatar failed to win a single contest in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 and finished at the bottom of the points table.

In Group B, the United Arab Emirates secured top spot with six points. Kuwait also won three games and have six points but the UAE finished as the table-toppers courtesy of a better net run rate. Both UAE and Kuwait have sealed their berths in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Hong Kong failed to qualify for the semi-finals after losing their last game against Kuwait. They ended up in third position in the points table. Meanwhile, Bahrain managed to win only a single game and finish with three points to their name.

Lastly, Singapore struggled throughout the tournament. They played four games and failed to win even one to end up with the wooden spoon in Group B.

It was a must-win clash for both Hong and Kuwait to qualify for the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 semi-finals.

Kuwait posted 272 on the board after being asked to bat first by Hong Kong. In reply, the latter kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out on 242 to lose the game by 30 runs.

With this win, Kuwait made it to the last four of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

In the 19th match, Nepal beat Qatar comprehensively to finish the league stages on a high. Sandeep Lamichhane scored an unbeaten 42 lower down the order as it helped them post 157 on the board. Amir Farooq of Qatar picked up four wickets.

Only three batters managed to get to double digits as Qatar were bundled out for just 89 to lose the game by 68 runs. Lamichhane starred with the ball as well, picking up a fifer to help his side win the game comprehensively.

