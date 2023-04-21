ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs UAE, Match 8

The seventh match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw hosts Nepal beat Oman comprehensively. The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur hosted this Group A clash. In the eighth match at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates via the DLS method.

In Group A, Nepal have jumped to the top spot after winning two games on the trot. They have four points to their name, with a net run rate of +1.726. Malaysia sit below Nepal with two points to their name. They have played two games so far and won only a single game. Oman's journey has been the same although they sit below Malaysia due to a low net run rate.

Qatar has played only a single game and failed to win it. They have a net run rate of -0.8 and will be hoping to bounce back in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. Saudi Arabia are languishing at the bottom of the points table of Group A. They suffered a heavy loss and have a net run rate of -4.159.

In Group B, Hong Kong are the table toppers, having won both their games. They have four points under their belt along with a healthy net run rate of +1.498.

Bahrain got off to a winning start to the competition and have two points to their name and sit below Hong Kong in the points table. UAE also have two points to their name but are placed below Bahrain.

Singapore have failed to win a single game so far and are sitting in the fourth position with a net run rate of -2.274. Below them sit Kuwait who have played a single game so far and lost that. They will be hoping to turn the tables around quickly and move up in the points table.

Nepal and Hong Kong make it two in two in ACC Men’s

Premier Cup 2023

Updated Points Table of Group B

Nepal faced Oman in their second game of the tournament. After being asked to bat first, Kushal Malla hit a brilliant ton to help his side post 310 on the board at the end of their 50 overs. Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane picked up three wickets each to help knock over Oman on 226 to win the game by 84 runs.

Hong Kong beat Saudi Arabia in their opening game and carried forward the winning momentum to beat UAE in their next game.

Anshuman Rath scored 106 at the top of the order for Hong Kong as they finished their innings on 263/8. Rain arrived in the second innings and UAE were reduced to 117/6 at the end of 27 overs. They fell short by 67 runs via the DLS method.

