ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Malaysia vs Qatar, Match 16

The 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw Kuwait beat Singapore convincingly at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The 16th match was held at the Mulpani Cricket Ground in Kathmandu where Malaysia beat Qatar in a close-fought contest.

The hosts Nepal continue to top the table of Group A. They have won two out of three games, with one being washed out due to rain. They have five points to their name and have a healthy net run rate of +1.726. Malaysia with their win over Qatar have moved to the second spot. They have four points to their name and pip Oman due to a better net run rate. Malaysia have a net run rate of 0.240 as opposed to -0.011 of Oman who sit at the third position.

Saudi Arabia have played three games so far. They have won one, lost one and one was abandoned due to rain. They have three points under their belt and follow Oman in the points table. Qatar are really struggling in the competition with no wins and sit at the bottom of the points table.

In Group B, Hong Kong are the table-toppers, with five points to their name. They are unbeaten in the competition so far, having won two games out of three and one being washed out due to rain. They also have a healthy net run rate of +2.204. United Arab Emirates sit below Hong Kong with four points under their belt and net run rate of +2.181.

Kuwait are placed at the third position. They have emerged victorious in two out of three appearances have four points to their name. They have a net run rate of +0.072. Bahrain follow Kuwait in the points table with three points. They have managed to win only a single game out of three. Singapore sit at the bottom of the table, as they have failed to win a single game and will be disappointed with their performance.

Kuwait and Malaysia stake claim for semi-final spot in ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023

Updated Points Table of Group B

The 15th match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 saw Kuwait beat Singapore comprehensively. Skipper Mohammed Aslam led from the front as he picked up a fifer as it helped them knock over Singapore on 113. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in 26.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

The 16th match saw Malaysia beat Qatar in a thriller of a contest. It was reduced to 35 overs per side due to rain. Batting first, Qatar posted 215 on the board for the loss of eight wickets, with Imal Malindu top-scoring with 56. Syed Aziz Mubarak played a well-composed knock of 80 which helped Malaysia to chase down the total with five balls to spare with three wickets in hand.

Poll : 0 votes