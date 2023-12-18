Bangladesh Under-19 faced the United Arab Emirates Under-19 in the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, December 17, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. UAE won the toss and elected to bowl.

Bangladesh lost their first wicket for just 14 runs. Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and Chowdhury Md Rizwan added 125 runs for the second wicket. Ariful Islam also played a crucial role with the bat.

Shibil went on to score 129 runs off 149 deliveries, while the other two batters scored a half-century each. Ayman Ahamed was the pick of the bowlers for UAE and took four wickets in 52 runs in 10 overs.

Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for the UAE. Dhruv Parashar was the highest scorer for the team and remained unbeaten on 25 runs off 40 deliveries. UAE were bundled out for just 87 runs and Bangladesh won by a huge margin of 195 runs. Shibli went on to clinch the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (BD19) 5 5 2 378 129 126 448 84.37 2 2 34 4 2 Azan Awais (PAK19) 4 4 2 222 105* 111 282 78.72 1 1 26 0 3 Ariful Islam (BD19) 5 4 0 184 94 46 198 92.92 - 2 16 4 4 Saad Baig (PAK19) 4 4 1 176 68* 58.66 169 104.14 - 3 17 2 5 Shahzaib Khan (PAK19) 4 4 0 168 79 42 226 74.33 - 2 16 4 6 Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE19) 5 5 1 163 67* 40.75 175 93.14 - 2 16 3 7 T Suri (UAE19) 5 5 0 163 75 32.6 193 84.45 - 1 16 4 8 Jamshid Zadran (AFG19) 3 3 0 158 106 52.66 242 65.28 1 - 13 0 9 Numan Shah (AFG19) 3 3 0 139 60 46.33 161 86.33 - 2 10 4 10 AA Kulkarni (IND19) 4 4 2 138 70* 69 165 83.63 - 1 9 5

Ashiqur Rahman Shibli finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament. He made 378 runs in five innings, including two centuries and half-centuries each.

Azan Awais continued to remain in second place and finished as the leading run-scorer for Pakistan. He scored 222 runs in four innings at an average of 111.

Ariful Islam moved to third place from 10th and has made 184 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 92.92.

Saad Baig slipped to fourth from third place. He made 176 runs in four matches at an average of 58.66 and a strike rate of 104.14.

Shahzaib Khan moved to fifth position from fourth. He made 168 runs in four matches at an average of 42.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 R Limbani (IND19) 4 4 39.1 4 150 12 7/13 12.5 3.82 19.58 - 1 2 Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19)"}">Mohammad Zeeshan (PAK19) 4 4 32.2 2 119 11 6/19 10.81 3.68 17.63 1 1 3 Maruf Mridha (BD19) 4 4 32 5 114 10 4/41 11.4 3.56 19.2 1 - 4 Sheikh Paevez Jibon (BD19) 5 5 43.3 7 118 10 4/26 11.8 2.71 26.1 1 - 5 Ubaid Shah (PAK19) 4 4 35.5 3 149 10 4/44 14.9 4.15 21.5 1 - 6 D Parashar (UAE19) 5 5 39.3 2 163 10 6/44 16.3 4.12 23.7 - 1 7 Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (BD19) 5 5 34.5 3 120 9 4/32 13.33 3.44 23.22 1 - 8 G Sanketh (SL19) 3 3 23.5 1 109 7 3/35 15.57 4.57 20.42 - - 9 Rohanat Doullah Borson (BD19) 5 5 36 2 151 7 3/26 21.57 4.19 30.85 - - 10 Ayman Ahamed (UAE19) 5 5 32.3 - 189 7 4/52 27 5.81 27.85 1 -

Raj Limbani was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He took 12 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.50.

Mohammad Zeeshan finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. He picked 11 wickets in four matches at an average of 10.81.

Maruf Mridha moved to third place from seventh. He took 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 11.40.

Sheikh Paevez Jibon jumped from sixth to fourth place. He picked 10 wickets at an average of 11.80, an economy of 2.71, and a strike rate of 26.10.

Ubaid Shah slipped from third place to fifth at the end of the tournament. He amassed 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 14.90.