ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Hong Kong vs Maldives, Match 16

The Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Women’s Premier Cup 2024 is currently underway, having started on Saturday, February 10. On the second day of the competition, eight matches took place and every game turned out to be one-sided. Two matches in each group were scheduled, with teams registering some big wins.

Group A Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Thailand-W 2 2 0 0 4 5.729 2 Myanmar-W 2 1 1 0 2 -1.427 3 Kuwait-W 2 1 1 0 0 -1.511 4 Singapore-W 2 0 2 0 0 -1.991

In Group A matches, Thailand registered a massive 96-run win over Kuwait, defending 177 runs pretty comfortably to go atop the points table. In the other group game, Singapore lost to Myanmar with the latter side chasing down 88 runs with five wickets in hand. With this win, Myanmar have climbed to the second position.

Group B Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 UAE-W 2 2 0 0 4 6.725 2 Japan-W 2 2 0 0 4 0.576 3 China-W 2 0 2 0 0 -3.275 4 Oman-W 2 0 2 0 0 -4.05

In Group B, United Arab Emirates defeated Oman by a huge margin of 148 runs, solidifying their position at the top. Japan are next in the group with a four-wicket win over China as they easily chased down the 76-run target. China and Oman are at the third and fourth place, respectively, with no wins in two outings so far.

Group C Points Table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Malaysia-W 2 2 0 0 4 1.281 2 Indonesia-W 2 1 1 0 2 2 3 Qatar-W 2 1 1 0 2 0.226 4 Bahrain-W 2 0 0 0 0 -3.852

As far as Group C is concerned, Indonesia and Malaysia registered wins in their respective matches against Bahrain and Qatar, respectively. With their second win, Malaysia are at the top of the Group C points table while Indonesia jump to the second place.

Group D Points table:

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR 1 Nepal-W 2 2 0 0 4 2.242 2 Hong Kong-W 2 1 1 0 2 3.631 3 Bhutan-W 2 1 1 0 2 1.709 4 Maldives-W 2 0 2 0 0 -6.65

Things have become interesting in Group D. Nepal went past Bhutan while Hong Kong crushed Maldives, winning by 172 runs. Nepal are on top of the group currently with four points while Hong Kong and Bhutan are next, having won a match each so far.

UAE and Hong Kong register massive wins

Among eight matches that took place on the second day of the ACC Women’s Premier Cup, UAE and Hong Kong won by huge margins. UAE were invited to bat first by Oman Women and their skipper Esha Oza slammed an unbeaten 114 off just 69 balls to propel her side to 176/1 in their 20 overs.

In response, no Oman batter crossed the double-digit score with four of them bagging a duck. They were bundled out for just 28 runs in 13 overs as Suraksha Kotte picked up three wickets.

As far as Hong Kong are concerned, they slammed 222 runs for the loss of only one wicket in their 20 overs. Skipper Kary Chan scored 87 runs off 47 balls while Mariko Hill remained unbeaten on 100 off 65 balls. In response, Maldives could only score 50 runs before getting bundled out in 15.4 overs. Kary Chan starred with the ball too, picking up four wickets while conceding just five runs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App