Adeel Ahmad scores first century of the ECS T10 League

Adeel Ahmad became the first batsman to score a hundred in the ECS T10 League on Monday.

PSV Hann Munden notched up their second win in the ECS T10 League thanks to Adeel Ahmad's heroics.

PSV Hann Munden took on SG Findorff EV with both teams looking for their second win in the ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld

PSV Hann Munden opener Adeel Ahmad became the first batsman to score a hundred in the ongoing ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld on Monday. Chasing a target of 147, PSV plundered 152 in 9.4 overs without losing a single wicket. Credit, in large part, would have to go to the right-handed Adeel Ahmad who blasted a 32-ball hundred and finished on 119 off 39 balls.

The 152 runs that Adeel Ahmad put up alongside opening partner Imran Hafiz is also the highest partnership in the ECS T10 League so far, across all its legs. Hafiz himself scored 25 off 22 balls, choosing to play the supporting role while watching Adeel Ahmad’s fireworks from the best seat in the house.

SG Findorff EV score 146/3 in their second ECS T10 League match

SG Findorff EV, playing in their second ECS T10 League match were asked to bat after losing the toss. In response, they put up an impressive 146/3 in their ten overs. Half-centuries from Aziz Dawodzy and Ammar Khalid set them on their way after they lost both their openers with the score at 53 in the sixth over.

Dawodzy and Khalid put together 86 runs in just 28 balls before Khalid was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the innings. The right-handed Khalid was particularly impressive as he scored a 12-ball fifty, the fastest in the tournament so far. His 14-ball 52 also included 5 sixes of an Amin Zadran over late in the innings.

PSV’s hopes of a second successful chase in the ECS T10 League seemed to be dented a little when they only got to 52 in their first 5 overs. What followed is something the Findorff bowlers will have nightmares about for a while.

The sixth over from Luqman Ahmad would go for 29 runs, including a four and 4 more sixes by Adeel Ahmad. That was only a sign of things to come as they plundered 57 runs in the next 3 overs.

With 7 runs needed in the last four balls, Adeel Ahmad would send two more sailing past the boundary line as PSV coasted to their target with a couple of balls to spare. Just like that, Adeel Ahmad had done the unthinkable and dragged his team past the finish line for their second win in the ECS T10 League.