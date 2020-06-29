×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Adeel Ahmad scores first century of the ECS T10 League

  • Adeel Ahmad became the first batsman to score a hundred in the ECS T10 League on Monday.
  • PSV Hann Munden notched up their second win in the ECS T10 League thanks to Adeel Ahmad's heroics.
Habil Ahmed Sherule
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 20:37 IST
PSV Hann Munden took on SG Findorff EV with both teams looking for their second win in the ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld
PSV Hann Munden took on SG Findorff EV with both teams looking for their second win in the ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld

PSV Hann Munden opener Adeel Ahmad became the first batsman to score a hundred in the ongoing ECS T10 League in Kummerfeld on Monday. Chasing a target of 147, PSV plundered 152 in 9.4 overs without losing a single wicket. Credit, in large part, would have to go to the right-handed Adeel Ahmad who blasted a 32-ball hundred and finished on 119 off 39 balls.

The 152 runs that Adeel Ahmad put up alongside opening partner Imran Hafiz is also the highest partnership in the ECS T10 League so far, across all its legs. Hafiz himself scored 25 off 22 balls, choosing to play the supporting role while watching Adeel Ahmad’s fireworks from the best seat in the house.

SG Findorff EV score 146/3 in their second ECS T10 League match

SG Findorff EV, playing in their second ECS T10 League match were asked to bat after losing the toss. In response, they put up an impressive 146/3 in their ten overs. Half-centuries from Aziz Dawodzy and Ammar Khalid set them on their way after they lost both their openers with the score at 53 in the sixth over.

Dawodzy and Khalid put together 86 runs in just 28 balls before Khalid was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the innings. The right-handed Khalid was particularly impressive as he scored a 12-ball fifty, the fastest in the tournament so far. His 14-ball 52 also included 5 sixes of an Amin Zadran over late in the innings.

PSV’s hopes of a second successful chase in the ECS T10 League seemed to be dented a little when they only got to 52 in their first 5 overs. What followed is something the Findorff bowlers will have nightmares about for a while.

The sixth over from Luqman Ahmad would go for 29 runs, including a four and 4 more sixes by Adeel Ahmad. That was only a sign of things to come as they plundered 57 runs in the next 3 overs.

With 7 runs needed in the last four balls, Adeel Ahmad would send two more sailing past the boundary line as PSV coasted to their target with a couple of balls to spare. Just like that, Adeel Ahmad had done the unthinkable and dragged his team past the finish line for their second win in the ECS T10 League.

Published 29 Jun 2020, 20:37 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 St. Gallen PSV Hann Munden SG Findorff E.V.
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
European Cricket League 2020
Match 1 | Mon, 15 Jun
INC 71/5 (10 ov)
STO 70/4 (10 ov)
Indiska CC won by 1 runs.
INC VS STO live score
Match 2 | Mon, 15 Jun
SIG 95/3 (10 ov)
STO 61/5 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 34 runs.
SIG VS STO live score
Match 3 | Mon, 15 Jun
SIG 99/2 (10 ov)
INC 91/6 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 8 runs.
SIG VS INC live score
Match 4 | Mon, 15 Jun
ALZ 123/4 (10 ov)
SMI 44/7 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 79 runs.
ALZ VS SMI live score
Match 5 | Mon, 15 Jun
PF 99/6 (10 ov)
SMI 67/5 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 32 runs.
PF VS SMI live score
Match 6 | Tue, 16 Jun
ALZ 83/4 (10 ov)
KCC 84/3 (9.1 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 7 wickets
ALZ VS KCC live score
Match 7 | Tue, 16 Jun
PF *54/1 (5.2 ov)
STO
Match abandoned
PF VS STO live score
Match 8 | Tue, 16 Jun
ALZ
PF
Match abandoned
ALZ VS PF live score
Match 9 | Tue, 16 Jun
SMI 35/6 (5 ov)
INC 36/3 (4.5 ov)
Indiska CC won by 7 wickets
SMI VS INC live score
Match 10 | Tue, 16 Jun
SMI 66/3 (10 ov)
STO 68/3 (9.1 ov)
Stockholm CC won by 7 wickets
SMI VS STO live score
Match 11 | Wed, 17 Jun
PF 95/7 (10 ov)
INC 94/6 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 1 runs.
PF VS INC live score
Match 12 | Wed, 17 Jun
PF 103/5 (10 ov)
SIG 77/4 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 26 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 13 | Wed, 17 Jun
SMI 77/6 (10 ov)
SIG 81/7 (9.2 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 3 wickets
SMI VS SIG live score
Match 14 | Wed, 17 Jun
SMI 47/7 (10 ov)
KCC 48/2 (5.4 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 8 wickets
SMI VS KCC live score
Match 15 | Wed, 17 Jun
KCC 103/6 (10 ov)
STO 76/2 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 27 runs.
KCC VS STO live score
Match 16 | Thu, 18 Jun
STO 55/8 (10 ov)
ALZ 56/2 (4.5 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
STO VS ALZ live score
Match 17 | Thu, 18 Jun
ALZ 98/10 (9.4 ov)
INC 66/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 32 runs.
ALZ VS INC live score
Match 18 | Thu, 18 Jun
SIG 62/9 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/2 (6.2 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 8 wickets
SIG VS ALZ live score
Match 19 | Thu, 18 Jun
KCC 105/3 (10 ov)
SIG 67/6 (10 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 38 runs.
KCC VS SIG live score
Match 20 | Thu, 18 Jun
KCC 63/9 (10 ov)
PF 64/5 (9.2 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 5 wickets
KCC VS PF live score
Match 21 | Thu, 18 Jun
INC 65/7 (10 ov)
KCC 66/6 (9.5 ov)
Kista Cricket Club won by 4 wickets
INC VS KCC live score
Match 22 | Fri, 19 Jun
SIG 96/5 (10 ov)
KCC 84/9 (10 ov)
Sigtuna CC won by 12 runs.
SIG VS KCC live score
Match 23 | Fri, 19 Jun
PF 108/4 (10 ov)
ALZ 66/9 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 42 runs.
PF VS ALZ live score
Match 24 | Fri, 19 Jun
ALZ 97/3 (10 ov)
KCC 85/6 (10 ov)
Alby Zalmi CC won by 12 runs.
ALZ VS KCC live score
Final | Fri, 19 Jun
PF 123/2 (10 ov)
SIG 79/7 (10 ov)
Pakistanska Foreningen won by 44 runs.
PF VS SIG live score
Match 1 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZNCC 133/5 (10 ov)
ZUCC 48/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 85 runs.
ZNCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 2 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZNCC 89/5 (10 ov)
OTC 91/4 (7.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 6 wickets
ZNCC VS OTC live score
Match 3 | Mon, 22 Jun
SGC 64/7 (10 ov)
OTC 67/0 (4.1 ov)
Olten CC won by 10 wickets
SGC VS OTC live score
Match 4 | Mon, 22 Jun
SGC 93/10 (9.3 ov)
ZUCC 75/5 (10 ov)
St Gallen CC won by 18 runs.
SGC VS ZUCC live score
Match 5 | Mon, 22 Jun
ZUCC 62/6 (10 ov)
WIC 66/2 (6.3 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 8 wickets
ZUCC VS WIC live score
Match 6 | Tue, 23 Jun
POCC 135/4 (10 ov)
ZUCC 88/4 (10 ov)
Power CC won by 47 runs.
POCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 7 | Tue, 23 Jun
OTC 149/4 (10 ov)
POCC 82/10 (9.4 ov)
Olten CC won by 67 runs.
OTC VS POCC live score
Match 8 | Tue, 23 Jun
SGC 79/7 (10 ov)
WIC 84/4 (8.3 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 6 wickets
SGC VS WIC live score
Match 9 | Tue, 23 Jun
ZNCC 112/6 (10 ov)
SGC 69/10 (9.3 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 43 runs.
ZNCC VS SGC live score
Match 10 | Tue, 23 Jun
SGC 84/7 (10 ov)
POCC 88/3 (8.3 ov)
Power CC won by 7 wickets
SGC VS POCC live score
Match 11 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 120/6 (10 ov)
ZUCC 56/8 (10 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 64 runs.
COCC VS ZUCC live score
Match 12 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 94/9 (10 ov)
OTC 97/8 (9.5 ov)
Olten CC won by 2 wickets
COCC VS OTC live score
Match 13 | Wed, 24 Jun
ZUCC 78/8 (10 ov)
OTC 81/4 (7.2 ov)
Olten CC won by 6 wickets
ZUCC VS OTC live score
Match 14 | Wed, 24 Jun
COCC 89/7 (10 ov)
SGC 90/3 (8.4 ov)
St Gallen CC won by 7 wickets
COCC VS SGC live score
Match 15 | Wed, 24 Jun
OTC 94/8 (10 ov)
WIC 75/8 (10 ov)
Olten CC won by 19 runs.
OTC VS WIC live score
Match 16 | Thu, 25 Jun
ZNCC 154/1 (10 ov)
POCC 127/8 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 27 runs.
ZNCC VS POCC live score
Match 17 | Thu, 25 Jun
ZNCC 122/4 (10 ov)
COCC 128/4 (9.5 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 6 wickets
ZNCC VS COCC live score
Match 18 | Thu, 25 Jun
COCC 98/1 (10 ov)
POCC 103/2 (7.1 ov)
Power CC won by 8 wickets
COCC VS POCC live score
Match 19 | Thu, 25 Jun
ZNCC 118/7 (10 ov)
WIC 89/7 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 29 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 20 | Thu, 25 Jun
WIC 145/2 (10 ov)
POCC 90/8 (10 ov)
Winterthur CC won by 55 runs.
WIC VS POCC live score
Match 21 | Thu, 25 Jun
WIC 79/7 (10 ov)
COCC 84/2 (8.2 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 8 wickets
WIC VS COCC live score
Match 22 | Fri, 26 Jun
OTC 88/5 (8.3 ov)
COCC 84/8 (10 ov)
Olten CC won by 5 wickets
OTC VS COCC live score
Match 23 | Fri, 26 Jun
ZNCC 132/4 (10 ov)
WIC 68/8 (10 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 64 runs.
ZNCC VS WIC live score
Match 24 | Fri, 26 Jun
COCC 109/3 (10 ov)
WIC 101/8 (10 ov)
Cossonay CC won by 8 runs.
COCC VS WIC live score
Match 25 | Fri, 26 Jun
ZNCC 110/7 (10 ov)
OTC 91/10 (9.3 ov)
Zurich Nomads CC won by 19 runs.
ZNCC VS OTC live score
Match 1 | Today
KSV 53/10 (7.5 ov)
PSM 54/5 (8.1 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 5 wickets
KSV VS PSM live score
Match 2 | Today
MTS 89/10 (10 ov)
FDF 92/1 (6.5 ov)
SG Findorff E.V. won by 9 wickets
MTS VS FDF live score
Match 3 | Today
FDF 146/3 (10 ov)
PSM 152/0 (9.4 ov)
PSV Hann Munden won by 10 wickets
FDF VS PSM live score
Match 4
MTS *88/4 (8.5 ov)
PSM
LIVE
MTV Stallions won the toss and elected to bat
MTS VS PSM live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
VFB Fallersleben
KSV Cricket
VFB VS KSV preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 03:00 PM
PSV Hann Munden
SC Europa Cricket
PSM VS SEC preview
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 05:30 PM
VFB Fallersleben
SC Europa Cricket
VFB VS SEC preview
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
PSV Hann Munden
VFB Fallersleben
PSM VS VFB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ECN Czech Super Series 2020
European Cricket League 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
St Lucia T10 Blast 2020
UVA Premier League T20 2020
Darwin and District One day Cup 2020
West Indies tour of England 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी