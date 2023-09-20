Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for 2023 ODI World Cup

Team India have unveiled their brand new jersey for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on home soil, starting next month.

The much-awaited jersey was released via a song sung by celebrated Indian singer Raftaar, titled '3 Ka Dream'. It is a testament to the undying support for the Men in Blue, the '3 Ka Dream' signifies millions of fans dream of seeing their team win a third ODI World Cup after 1983 and 2011.

The apparel sponsor Adidas has brought a change in the Men in Blue jersey to celebrate the showpiece event being played in India. They have replaced the three white stripes on the shoulders with the vibrant tricolour.

The BCCI logo on the left side of the chest now bears two stars, which signifies India's ODI World Cup victories.

Team India to begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2.00 pm IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2.00 pm IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2.00 pm IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2.00 pm IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2.00 pm IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2.00 pm IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2.00 pm IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2.00 pm IST