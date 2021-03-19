Mohammad Nabi returns to form as Afghanistan take unassailable 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe

Mohammad Nabi returned to form with a smashing 15-ball 40 runs in the second T20I of the 3-match series between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi on Friday (March 19). He also picked up two wickets in his three overs to give Afghanistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Karim Janat supported Mohammad Nabi to perfection with a 38-ball 53 at the number three position. Even Usman Ghani contributed 49 runs as Afghanistan set a 194-run target for Zimbabwe.

In reply, Sean Williams' men could not get going at all. They lost wickets at regular intervals and got skittled out for only 148 in 17.1 overs to succumb to a 45-run defeat.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 193/5 (Karim Janat 53, Usman Ghani 49; Blessing Muzarabani 2/44, Ryan Burl 1/7) beat Zimbabwe 148 (Ryan Burl 40, Donald Tiripano 24; Rashid Khan 3/30, Mohammad Nabi 2/30) by 45 runs.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and elected to bat at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. However, Richard Ngarava dismissed last match's hero Rahmanullah Gurbaz before he could touch double digits.

Usman Ghani then stabilized the innings with Karim Janat, with the two batsmen adding 102 runs for the second wicket.

Donald Tiripano broke the partnership by scalping Usman's wicket in the 12th over. Ryan Burl then rattled Janat's stumps on the first ball of the 15th over. It looked like Zimbabwe would bounce back by taking more wickets in the slog overs.

However, Mohammad Nabi blew away the Zimbabwean bowling attack with his two fours and four sixes. Nabi batted at a strike rate of 266.67 to power Afghanistan to 193/5 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan scalp a total of five wickets in their six overs

In reply, Zimbabwe lost their last match's top-scorer Tinashe Kamunhukamwe to Naveen-ul-Haq on the first ball of the chase. Mohammad Nabi then sent captain Sean Williams back to the dressing room in the second over.

Tarisai Musakanda tried his best to stabilize the innings with a 15-ball 22. But the Zimbabwean wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Ryan Burl and Richmond Mutumbami tried to bring Zimbabwe back into the chase with a 62-run stand for the sixth wicket.

However, Rashid Khan took three wickets in his third over to almost seal the deal for Afghanistan. Karim Janat then hit the final nail in the coffin with Blessing Muzarabani's wicket as Zimbabwe lost the series.

Mohammad Nabi bagged the Man of the Match award for his all-round brilliance in this match after having failed to take a single wicket in the series opener.