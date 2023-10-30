AFG vs SL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match

Afghanistan will take on Sri Lanka in match number 30 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday, October 30. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Afghanistan are seventh in the points table, with four points from five matches. Sri Lanka are fifth, with the same number of points, but with a better net run rate.

In their previous match, Afghanistan stunned Pakistan by eight wickets in Chennai. Bowling first, Afghanistan did a good job to restrict Babar Azam and co. to 282/7 as left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad claimed 3/49.

Ibrahim Zadran (87), Rahmat Shah (77*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) then played wonderful knocks as Afghanistan gunned down the target in 49 overs to create history, registering their first ever ODI victory over Pakistan.

Sri Lanka drubbed a hapless England by eight wickets in their previous match in Bengaluru. Bowling first, they bundled out England for 156 as Lahiru Kumara claimed 3/53, while Kasun Rajitha and Angelo Mathews picked up two wickets each.

Pathum Nissanka (77*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (65*) then starred in the chase. In some disappointing news, though, Kumara, has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a thigh injury.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have met 11 times in one-dayers, with the former enjoying a 7-3 lead in the head-to-head battle. There have been no tied encounters between the two teams, while one match produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 11

Matches won by Afghanistan: 3

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have met twice in the ODI World Cup, with Sri Lanka winning both the games. The Lankans registered a four-wicket win in Dunedin in 2015 as Mahela Jayawardene scored 100. Nuwan Pradeep starred with 4/31 as Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 34 runs [DLS method] in Cardiff during the 2019 edition.

Last 5 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

Sri Lanka have won four of their last five ODI matches played against Afghanistan. The latter’s only triumph came in Hambantota in June 2023, when they registered a six-wicket win.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka:

SL (291/8) beat AFG (289) by 2 runs, Sep 5, 2023

SL (120/1) beat AFG (116) by 9 wickets, Jun 07, 2023

SL (323/6) beat AFG (191) by 132 runs, Jun 04, 2023

AFG (269/4) beat SL (268) by 6 wickets, Jun 02, 2023

SL (314/6) beat AFG (313/8) by 4 wickets, Nov 30, 2022