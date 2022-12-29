Afghanistan name Rashid Khan as their new T20I captain after Mohammad Nabi steps down

Rashid Khan will be Afghanistan's new T20I captain in 2023. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) named the spin wizard as their new skipper after Mohammad Nabi stepped down from the position following the team's early exit from T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan earned a direct entry into the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022 but could not register a single win in the tournament. They finished last in the Group 1 points table with two points from five matches.

After the end of Afghanistan's campaign, Mohammad Nabi posted a statement on Twitter, informing the fans that he was stepping down as the team's captain. Nabi disclosed that he was on the same page as the selectors and team management, which ultimately impacted the nation's performance.

Almost two months after Mohammad Nabi's decision to step down as the T20I captain of Afghanistan, the ACB have handed over the reins to Rashid Khan.

Captaincy is a huge responsibility: Rashid Khan reacts to being named Afghanistan's new T20I captain

Afghanistan v Pakistan - DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

In a media release by ACB, Rashid Khan shared his views on being named the new T20I captain of Afghanistan. The spin-bowling all-rounder highlighted that leading the team was a big responsibility.

Sharing his goals as Afghanistan's new T20I skipper, Khan said:

"Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation."

Khan has led Afghanistan in seven T20Is in the past, registering four wins and three losses. It will be exciting to see how Afghanistan performs under his leadership in the coming days.

